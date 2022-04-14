Today, no phone is manufactured perfectly. Serious problems and chronic malfunctions can occur from the screen to the software, from the software to the storage. It would be correct to consider the biggest problems in terms of the screen as “ghost screen and screen burn-in”. A perfect device is impossible with today’s technology. Today, some phones still have problems such as ghost screens and screen Burn-in. What are the problems like ghost screen or screen burn-in? What precautions should be taken against problems such as ghost screen and screen burn-in?

Ghost screen and screen burn-in, which are screen-oriented and quite annoying, give most users a headache. You can take precautions against these problems, which affect the image and spoil the structure of the image before it starts. So, what’s ghost screen and screen burn-in? Is there a way to prevent it?

What’s Ghost Screen and Screen Burn-in?

Ghost screen and screen burn-in problems should be solved separately. Both are separate issues and should be handled differently. To explain what ghost screen and screen burn-in problems are, it would be more logical to review both issues one by one.

What’s Ghost Screen

Compared to other problems, ghost screen, and screen burn-in problems, ghost screen appears as a more innocent and more solvable problem. Ghost screen is an issue seen on most devices. As comprehensible by its name, a ghost screen is when the content displayed on the screen is left behind from the previous screen. These tracks look like a ghost and appear more or less on your screen. Ghost Screen, which is quite annoying, can reach the level that can prevent you from using it in the long run.

If we ask why a ghost screen occurs, the main reason for its formation is the panel quality of the screen. You should pay attention to the panel quality of the device you will buy, and you should choose devices with high-quality panels. Besides that, using the phone while charging for a long time, overheating, and reading black tones on high-brightness white tones cause a ghost screen.

Whats Screen Burn-in

Screen burn-in does not show remnants of the previous screen in the background like a ghost screen. This is the only difference between screen burn-in and ghost screen. Screen burn-in is the discoloration, over brightening, or dimming of a group of pixels on your screen. While a part of your screen is more normal, seeing faded spots in another part is called screen burn-in. Screen burn-in is also an issue triggered by the ghost screen. The causes of ghost screen and screen burn-in problems are the same. If your device has a ghost screen, you probably have screen burn-in as well.

The causes of ghost screen and screen burn-in are the same. There are simple but big effects such as using the screen for a long time, using it while charging, and using it at high brightness.

Ghost Screen and Screen, Burn-in is there a way to prevent it?

The prevention of ghost screen or screen burn-in problems is not certain. If your device does not have a ghost screen or screen burn-in yet, be careful not to use your device in bright light and charge for a long time. If your device has started ghost screen and screen burn-in, you can reduce it with the methods we have listed. Remember, these will not completely remove ghost screen or screen burn-in issues from your screen. It just helps reduce it.

How to reduce and solve Ghost screen and screen burn-in?

These small but effective solutions will effectively reduce ghost screen and screen burn-in problems on your device.

Turn down the brightness and rest both your eyes and your screen. Lowering it to an average brightness is the first step to reducing ghost screen and screen burn-in.

Using dark mode is the most effective way to reduce ghost screen and screen burn-in. By eliminating excessive brightness, it prevents ghost screen and screen burn-in.

Put a dark background. Make sure the apps you use are dark-themed.

Do not use while charging. Using the phone while charging triggers ghost screen and screen burn-in problems.

problems. Minimize the “Always On Display” feature.

Disabling the navigation keys is another solution to avoid ghost screen and screen burn-in.

With this article on “What is Ghost Screen and Screen Burn-in”, “what are the precautions”, you can reduce your “ghost screen and screen burn-in” problems on your phone or tablet. Remember, ghost screen and screen burn-in are not software problems and cannot be solved in a software way. This problem, which is purely hardware, may come chronically on devices or may occur later.