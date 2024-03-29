Wiko launches Hi Enjoy 70 Pro 5G, AKA rebranded Huawei Nova 12i

Wiko has launched a new phone called Hi Enjoy 70 Pro 5G, and unsurprisingly, it is a spitting image of the Huawei Nova 12i model.

The similarity between the smartphone models is not entirely huge news, as the French company gained a license to release smartphones developed by Huawei technology in 2022. Now, the company continues to do the work, and one of its latest releases is a rebranded Huawei Nova 12i under the monicker Wiko Hi Enjoy 70 Pro 5G.

With all this, Hi Enjoy 70 Pro 5G has also gained the features and details of Huawei Nova 12i, including: