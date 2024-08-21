Winning Big with 1win Casino’s Exclusive Tournaments and Events

Honest online casinos such as แอป 1win have three main types of tournaments, which differ in terms of their conditions and the actions required to win. Some of these actions are suitable for players with small stakes, giving the opportunity to get a large prize, others are suitable only for high rollers, as their conditions imply the presence of large bets to win.

Betting Races

This type of casino tournament is suitable for high rollers, as you need to bet as much money as possible to win. The betting amount races have very large prizes, which are the biggest among the tournaments. Usually, the top ten leaders of the standings distribute the biggest prize money among themselves, while the rest of the prize winners get consolation prizes.

Multiplier races

This type of online casino tournament is suitable for any player, because to win in it you need to catch the largest multiplication of the bet. The multiplication of the bet is calculated as follows: you need to divide the winnings you received by the bet at which you received it. Most often in such tournaments very good prize funds, from a hundred thousand dollars, are shared between the top 50 first places in the standings. The biggest prizes get the top five leaders, and the rest receive incentives of small size. There are cases where the entire prize money is divided among the five winners, and the remaining winners receive free spins on some slot machines.

Points tournaments

By participating in this tournament, you will be awarded points, for wins of a certain size. For example, for winnings that do not exceed your bet multiplied by five times, you will receive one point. For winnings that are larger than your bet multiplied five times, but smaller than your bet multiplied 20 times, you will receive three points, etc. The winner is the player who gains the most points, no matter what size bet he was spinning in the slots. Such tournaments, in most cases, are weekly and do not have a large prize fund, however, to participate in them is profitable, because you can, in fact, get a prize just for the fact that you spin in your favorite machines.

Terms of participation in online casino tournaments

Before you start your participation in the tournament, you need to carefully study its terms and conditions: understand what type of promotion, whether it has a limit on the size of the bet, as well as whether there are restrictions on slot machines. The last point is especially important, because tournaments are often held by a particular slots provider, for example, endorphine, and you will be able to play machines only from it.

How to take part in tournaments from the casino?

In order to take part in a winning online casino tournament, you need to log into your player account, go to the ‘Tournaments’ tab, select the active promotion and click on the ‘Become a Participant’ button. In some cases, you will need to qualify for a tournament. To do this, you will need to make a certain number of spins in the slot that is allowed to play.

Is it profitable to participate in tournaments?

Participating in tournaments is very lucrative as you can earn very large rewards by finishing high on the leaderboard. Most players ignore such promotions, even though they could regularly place high and win big prizes.

Tournaments at 1win and their features

The team at 1win has taken online casino tournaments to a new level. The operator decided not to bet on high rollers, but opened its services to players with small budgets. Even a newcomer with no money left on his balance can win the competition with a million-dollar jackpot.

Almost all events take place within a few days. Only rare competitions are delayed for a week. There are no qualification rounds. The winner is the one who catches the highest possible multiplier. In this case, the size of the bet does not matter. It turns out that even a player who bet only a few cents can become the leader of the standings.

Prize money is distributed fairly. The winner of the first place takes more than 50% of the entire prize pool. The rest of the participants are rewarded according to their position. But even the user who was outside the top ten, can count on quite a substantial prize!