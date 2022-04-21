World first 8P lens project has been successfully developed by OFILM

OFILM is a company that was officially launched in 2002 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010. Main target products of this company are smartphones, smart cars and new fields. These targeted products include optical imaging modules, optical lenses, microelectronics and smart car related products and so on.

OFILM releases variety of products and successfully develops 8P Lens Project

Oufeiguang says on the investor interactive platform that the company is mass-producing its 108-megapixel 7P optical lens, and multi-performance products such as telephoto lens, macro lens and ultra-wide-angle lens are entering the domestic mainstream.

Oufeiguang also states that the company’s 8P lens project has been successfully developed and is currently in trial production. The company’s residential areas include fingerprint recognition modules, camera modules, under-screen cameras, optical zoom, periscope cameras, 3DSensing, smart cars, optical lenses and screen interaction.

Performance estimates released by OFILM company in January this year showed that net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in 2021 is expected to be between 1.9 billion and 2.7 billion yuan, and net profit after the cut is a loss a loss of 1.920 billion to 2.670 billion yuan.