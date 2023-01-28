Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 Update: Released for Global

Xiaomi has recently released the latest version of its custom Android interface MIUI 14, for the Xiaomi 11T. This new version brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience. One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is new super icons, widgets, and revamped visual design. The new design aims to make the interface more modern and visually pleasing while also making it more intuitive to use.

At the same time, MIUI 14 Global keeps the innovations of the Android 13 operating system together. The system responds faster, application launches are faster. In addition to all this, the new Android version 13 is said to increase battery life. Now MIUI is faster, more fluid, and highly efficient. Now, this new interface update is being rolled out to Xiaomi 11T. Xiaomi 11T users will be amazed by the new Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 update.

Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 Update

The Xiaomi 11T was launched in 2021. It came out of the box with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It had received an Android and 1 MIUI update. With the Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 update released today, the device received the 2nd Android and MIUI update. Great innovations and optimizations of MIUI 14 are now with you! The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the update is V14.0.3.0.TKWMIXM.

Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 Update Global Changelog

As of January 28, 2023, the changelog of the first Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

[Personalization]

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Where can download the Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 update?

Anyone can this update. You will be able to download the Xiaomi 11T MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device.