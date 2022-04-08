Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X | Which small phone to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X comparison does not have too much differences. Since Xiaomi’s latest premium flagship entry, Mi 8 series, Xiaomi has started to decrease their quality in order to increase the quantity to sell more units than intended. In Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi seems to be returning their old quality flagship device making in order to match their quality with Samsung, Apple, Oneplus for more competition.

Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X Comparison

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X are literally the same device, but with little differences here and there. Xiaomi 12 is a full flagship device, while 12X is only an entry-level flagship device depending on the CPU’s inside. Here are the specifications of Xiaomi 12.

Platform

Xiaomi 12 has an Octa-core 3.00 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and Adreno 730 GPU on it. The latest generation of Snapdragon really gives this device the best flagship performance you can ever find, the device comes with Android 12 powered MIUI 13.

Meanwhile Xiaomi 12X has an Octa-core 3.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G CPU and Adreno 650 GPU on it, Snapdragon 870 might seem older than Gen 1 and has less performance than Gen 1, but it still is a good choice if you want a flagship device with less price. The device comes with Android 11 powered MIUI 13.

Some of the users have reported that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has the same heating issue that Snapdragon 888 has, so Getting an Xiaomi 12X might seem as a better choice, since Snapdragon 870 is much more stable compared to Snapdraon 888 and 8 Gen 1. Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X

Memory

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X comes with the latest generation UFS 3.1 internal storage system and LPDDR5 RAM storage system. You can buy your Xiaomi 12 with 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM and 256/12GB RAM. Those options are pretty great for a flagship device. Sadly though, it doesn’t have an SD card slot, which actually is not necessary to begin with since this device is really big in terms of internal storage.

Display

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X’s screens are an almost-full bezelless 1080×2400 screen, with a 120Hz AMOLED screen panel that has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support and it’s protected with the latest generation Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection. It has 68 billion colored pixels and has the brightness value of 1100 nits (peak). Means that you can see your screen in sunny areas and can decrease your phone’s brightness to it’s climax in a pitch black room. It’s all about giving the users’ eyes the best display performance.

Camera

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X’s cameras are a triple-cam setup on the back and one selfie camera at the front. The triple-cam setup has a 50MP wide camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telephoto macro camera. Both of the cameras can record at 8K 24FPS, 4K 30/60FPS with Gyro-Electronic Image Stabilization.

Sound

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X are great devices for the audiophile community, it can stream Hi-Fi music at 24bit and 192kHz without tuning anything in order because the speakers are already tuned by the audio veteran company Harman/Kardon. Sadly, the devices doesn’t have any 3.5mm headphone jacks but you can use audio DAC dongles to listen from a 3.5mm headphone.

Battery

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X has non-removable 4500mAh Li-Po batteries with 67 watts of fast charging support, it has been advertised by Xiaomi themselves that it can be charged to %100 in just 39 minutes! The only difference between two devices is that Xiaomi 12 also has a wireless charging support that can go up to 50 watts, that can charge the phone to %100 in just 50 minutes.

Design and Build Quality

When it comes to Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X, there are no big differences in design, they look identical to each other, they are balanced and good looking with no design flaws. The main screen uses a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus while the back uses Gorilla Glass 5. The back might feel plastic, but it is actually glass, the frosted finish gives that plastic feeling. Gorilla Glass Victus has 5x more of a screen protection than Gorilla Glass 5, that’s why Xiaomi 12X can easily break when fell down.

Tests

On testing, Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X are literally the same but Xiaomi 12 having many more flaws compared to Xiaomi 12X. According to GSMArena, Xiaomi 12’s battery cannot hold as much as Xiaomi 12X does, mainly because of how Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is more unstable compared to Snapdragon 870. Xiaomi 12 can charge slightly faster than Xiaomi 12X, on a 30min charging test, Xiaomi 12X charges up to %78 while Xiaomi 12 charges up to %87.

Price

Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X really differs on the price tags, Xiaomi 12 has a price of 980€ while Xiaomi 12X has the price of 500€ to 700€. Xiaomi 12X has a slightly older CPU and no wireless charging, that’s why the price is more affordable compared to Xiaomi 12.

Conclusion

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X are identical devices, the only differences are the CPU/GPU, wireless charging and the price tags, those phones are made to be identical, yet competitive to each other, and it’s great that it’s made that way, just like Xiaomi did way back in Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6X. Xiaomi is returning back to their old roots, and the users will probably be satisfied about it.