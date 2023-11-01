Xiaomi 12T Pro will receive HyperOS 1.0 update, HyperOS testing now starts!

The tech community is buzzing with anticipation over Xiaomi’s forthcoming HyperOS 1.0 update. After an extended period of waiting, Xiaomi is now in the testing phase and is poised to surprise its user base with the introduction of the HyperOS interface. Notably, Xiaomi is not limiting this update to its latest flagship products but is also extending it to other smartphone models, such as Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is currently undergoing testing with the Android 14 based HyperOS. This news of innovation and enhancement is generating excitement among Xiaomi 12T Pro users. Here, we provide crucial details regarding the HyperOS 1.0 update.

Xiaomi 12T Pro HyperOS Update Latest Status

HyperOS 1.0 update represents a substantial software overhaul for Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones. This novel user interface is built on the Android 14 operating system and aspires to surpass Xiaomi’s existing MIUI interface by offering users a plethora of new features and optimizations.

What is particularly exciting for Xiaomi 12T Pro owners is that this update has started its testing phase. The first stable HyperOS builds have emerged under the designations OS1.0.0.1.ULFEUXM and OS1.0.0.1.ULFCNXM. These updates are currently undergoing internal testing, with continuous efforts aimed at ensuring the best possible user experience. Xiaomi plans to roll out HyperOS 1.0 in Q1 2024.

Xiaomi has set its sights on delivering substantial enhancements with the HyperOS 1.0 update. This update promises numerous advantages, including enhanced performance, a more seamless user experience, and an expanded array of customization options. It is also expected to introduce bolstered security and privacy measures.

HyperOS draws its foundations from Android 14, which happens to be Google’s most recent Android operating system. This latest rendition boasts a multitude of novel features and optimizations. Users can look forward to improvements in areas like energy management, swift app launches, heightened security protocols, and more.

Xiaomi’s impending HyperOS 1.0 update has ignited great enthusiasm among Xiaomi 12T Pro users and the broader Xiaomi community. This update signifies a significant stride forward in the tech realm, striving to deliver a markedly improved user experience and a more robust, secure operating system. With Android 14 based HyperOS, users can anticipate a heightened level of efficiency in their smartphone usage.