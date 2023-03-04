Xiaomi 13 Lite Review: Exquisite and Powerful

Xiaomi’s affordable semi-flagship device Xiaomi 13 Lite was launched on Global recently, and its offers users a superior experience than its alternatives. In fact, all specifications of the device were already known, as it was launched as rebranded Global version of Xiaomi CIVI 2. Today with this article, we will examine Xiaomi 13 Lite in detail and help users who are considering purchasing.

Xiaomi 13 Lite Review

Xiaomi 13 Lite was recently introduced to the world by Xiaomi as part of the MWC 2023 event. Xiaomi CIVI 2 was already introduced in China on September 27, 2022. The device which attracts attention with its stylish design is also assertive in performance. Xiaomi 13 Lite beats its counterparts in terms of camera and offers really good features for its price.

6.55″ FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED display available on Xiaomi 13 Lite with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. There is a triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 20MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 4500mAh Li-Po battery with 67W Quick Charge 4 (PD 3.0) support.

Looking at the device, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is ideal in terms of performance. The device, which has a very stylish design, will not disappoint its users in photography. You won’t run out of charge during the day, and even if it runs out, you will be able to recharge your battery within minutes with 67W fast charging. Let’s move on to the detailed review of Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Dimensions and Design

Xiaomi 13 Lite is a unique device in terms of design, thin, light, and stylish. Very comfortable to hold and feel. The model has dimensions of 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm , 6.55″ display size, and 171gr weight. Quite light compared to today’s devices, this brings it to a true premium quality. The back is glass and its bezels are aluminum, offering a solid grip and build quality. High-quality design and lightweight device.

If we talk about buttons, on right are the power and volume buttons. The top has the auxiliary mic and IR blaster. Finally, at the bottom are the Type-C port, speaker, main microphone, and SIM tray. Color options are Black, Green, Blue, Violet, and Silver. Overall it’s a nicely designed device, but the camera layout looks a little weird. Finally, Xiaomi 13 Lite had a nice and simple design.

Performance

Xiaomi 13 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. A good choice for a budget-friendly device. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (SM7450-AB) (4nm) has 1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 and 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 and 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 cores/clock rates. GPU side, there is Adreno 662 available in Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi 13 Lite’s RAM/Storage options are 8GB/12GB – 128GB/256GB. Today, device performances are measured by benchmarking applications, the most well-known being Geekbench and AnTuTu. Benchmark scores of Xiaomi 13 Lite prove its performance. In Geekbench 5 benchmark, the smartphone scores 750 points in the single-core test and 3000 points in the multi-core test. And it reaches +580.000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark.

Xiaomi 13 Lite is a device that offers ideal performance for its budget, with this model you can make your daily work very easy. Also, low CPU clock rates are battery friendly. But still don’t expect flagship performance. In high-end games and rendering apps, Xiaomi 13 Lite will have difficulty in high graphics.

Display

Xiaomi 13 Lite has an unusual dual selfie camera design, but the screen quality is good. Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 6.55″ FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED 120Hz display, and a 120 Hz screen refresh rate. Almost all of today’s devices have high refresh rates. Screen specifications are good for the budget, sunny days will not prevent you from using device with up to 1000 nits screen brightness.

It has HDR10+/Dolby Vision support and 1B color gamut, so you can experience true HDR. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the notch created for the dual selfie camera is reminiscent of the iPhone 14 Pro series. As a result, high-end display quality is available on Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Camera

Xiaomi 13 Lite is pretty good on the camera side. There is a triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 20MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. The main camera is a Sony Exmor IMX766 sensor, doing great work. Detailed specifications are available below.

Main Camera: Sony IMX766, 50 MP f/1.8 (PDAF – gyro-EIS)

Ultrawide: Sony IMX376K, 20 MP f/2.2 (115˚)

Macro: GalaxyCore GC02M1, 2 MP f/2.4

Selfie Cameras: Samsung S5K3D2, 32MP, f/2.0 (AF) + Samsung S5K3D2SM03, 32MP (ultrawide)

The main camera is pretty good. day/night photo shoots are clear. The lack of OIS is not surprising, because we don’t see it very often on Lite model devices. Ultrawide camera sensor will also provide you with quality, high-resolution clear results. Finally, a 2MP macro camera is available, eh, well it’s decent quality. Xiaomi 13 Lite can record [email protected] videos with the main lens. You can also record [email protected]/60/120fps and [email protected] videos. With gyro-EIS, your video records will be more stable, but it won’t do as much as an OIS.

Xiaomi 13 Lite has two front cameras, one is a 32MP main camera and the other is a 32MP ultrawide camera. is amazing for selfies. AF and [email protected] video support are impressive. Xiaomi 13 Lite is unique and unrivaled for selfies.

Battery, Connectivity, Software and More

Xiaomi 13 has a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery, this is due to its compact design. However, this device has eliminated this from being a problem. 4500mAh battery comes with 67W Quick Charge 4 (PD3.0) support. With 67W fast charging, the device is fully charged in 38 minutes.

This battery capacity will take you until the evening on a single charge, but don’t worry if you run out of charge early. Within minutes, Xiaomi 13 Lite will be recharged. Also, FOD (fingerprint-on-display) is available in Xiaomi 13 Lite, and stereo speakers offer high sound quality, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC are available in this device. On the software side, Xiaomi 13 Lite comes out of the box with MIUI 14 based on Android 12.

Conclusion

Xiaomi 13 Lite offers premium device quality at a price of €499. It’s the only device that can be bought in this price range with its cute design, good performance, excellent camera, and photo quality. You can find information about the device’s promotional event here, and the device specification page is also available here.

So what do you think about the Xiaomi 13 Lite? Please share your opinions and ideas in the comments below, and stay tuned for more.