Xiaomi 13 Series Global Launch expected soon! [Updated: 27 January 2023]

A new build of MIUI 14 on Xiaomi’s servers hints at the release of a new Xiaomi 13 series global launch next month. Along with the MIUI 14 Global, we will see Xiaomi 13 series. For more information, keep reading the article.

It looks like Xiaomi fans have something exciting to look forward to in the near future. A new build of MIUI 14 has recently been discovered, and it is believed to be a preview of a brand new device that is set to be released to the public next month. The new device is Xiaomi 13 series, which will be up with Xiaomi 13 series global launch soon.

One of the standout features of the Xiaomi 13 series that will be released with the Xiaomi 13 series global launch is the new MIUI 14 operating system, which brings a number of improvements and enhancements over its predecessor. This includes new super icons feature, new sets of widgets, improved performance and battery life, and enhanced security measures. We already did quite a few articles about new MIUI 14 features, and you can find them on our other posts.

Along with that, the new hardware specifications also get a lot of attention. 2023’s premium 5G SOC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers these new devices. High end camera specifications, refined camera design, and more are available in the Xiaomi 13 series. You should have already probably asked about the release of these new devices.

Xiaomi 13 Series Global Launch Shortly Left! [27 January 2023]

Xiaomi 13 series will be introduced very soon. We announced the news of this 3 weeks ago. Today is January 27, 2023 and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun made a statement on his Twitter account. And the message is as follows:

“What an exciting month ahead”. This confirms that new smartphones will be introduced soon. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite will be available in the global market. It also shows that there is a short time left for the MIUI 14 Global Launch. The new MIUI interface will be launched with the Xiaomi 13 series. A few weeks ago, the MIUI 14 Global software of Xiaomi 13 Lite was not ready. After our last checks, we see that MIUI 14 Global is ready for Xiaomi 13 Lite. All this reveals the fact that we are one step closer to smartphones.

The last internal MIUI builds of Xiaomi 13 Lite is V14.0.2.0.SLLMIXM and V14.0.3.0.SLLEUXM. Android 12-based MIUI 14 is prepared for smartphones. The new device will be launched with MIUI 14 based on Android 12. It will differ from Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Don’t forget to follow us to be informed about new developments!

Xiaomi 13 Series Global Launch Coming! [8 January 2023]

Both of the devices in the series are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, which will give you the best performance and the best efficiency for the battery life. Although, their battery capacity is different if we compare them. Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 4820 mAh battery while Xiaomi 13 has a 4500 mAh battery. Though don’t let this trick you, thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, you will probably have excellent battery life on both of these phones.

Both of the devices come with 8 GB RAM, which is enough to handle multitasking and demanding games, and 2 variations of storage; 128 and 256 GB, which will be enough for the user to carry them on. Refer to the pictures below for more information about the device being spotted in the IMEI database. We assume that the device will be up to the public this month, as it’s already been spotted on the IMEI database.

As you can see in the pictures, the devices are named Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, which we assume will release this month.

And these are the latest MIUI 14 builds that will probably be included in the Xiaomi 13 series. This means that these devices will probably be released at the end of this month or in the first week of the next month.

In addition to the new operating system, the Xiaomi 13 series is also going to include top-of-the-line hardware, including high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and advanced camera systems. This makes these smartphones some of the most competitive on the market, and they are sure to be a hit with users looking for a high-quality device at an affordable price.

Overall, the Xiaomi 13 series looks set to be a major release for the company, the fans are eagerly anticipating its official announcement and release. With its impressive features and hardware, it is sure to be a hit with smartphone users around the world. Xiaomi 13 series will be announced with the MIUI 14 Global Launch. We will update you on this topic whenever there is an update about it, so keep following us!