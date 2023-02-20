MIUI 14 Global Launch: The Newest Version of Xiaomi’s Custom Android Skin Set to Debut Soon [Updated: 20 February 2023]

Xiaomi aims to announce the global launch of MIUI 14, the latest user interface that brings a host of new features and improvements to its devices. MIUI 14 Global will be rolling out to various Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones in the coming weeks and users can expect a more intuitive, visually appealing, and feature-rich experience with the new update.

One of the most noticeable changes in MIUI 14 is the redesigned user interface with a more modern and minimalist design. The update introduces a new visual style with refreshed system apps. The new design also includes super icons, customized wallpapers as well as a revamped home screen widgets.

We have previously detected important information about MIUI 14 Global. MIUI 14 Global builds were ready for many smartphones.

Now Xiaomi says there is a short time until the MIUI 14 Global Launch.

MIUI 14 Global Launch Shortly Left! [20 February 2023]

MIUI 14 Global started to be released 1 month ago. Since then, many smartphones have received this new interface update. Of course, we have to mention that the MIUI 14 Global Launch had not yet taken place. The latest official statement from Xiaomi shows that there is a short time left for the MIUI 14 Global Launch.

Here is the statement made by Xiaomi: “For 12 years, MIUI has been committed to boosting the industry progress, and deepening the collaboration between software and hardware from new perspectives. Thanks for all the support and expectations!❤️ MIUI 14 Global launch is coming. Stay tuned! 🥳🔝”

Will delight millions of Xiaomi users new MIUI update is coming soon. On February 26, 2023, MIUI 14 will be launched along with the Xiaomi 13 series. At the same time, the Xiaomi 13 Series Global Launch of new smartphones will take place. Click here for more information on this topic. We will inform you when there is a new development.

MIUI 14 Global Launch [8 January 2023]

MIUI 14 introduces a new design language that adds polish to the user experience. We will not dwell on these at length here. This interface was first introduced in China. Many Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones have received the stable MIUI 14 update. MIUI 14 has not yet been introduced to Global. When will MIUI 14 Global Launch be?

When will we see the new MIUI 14 Global UI? You may have asked such questions. According to the latest information we have, the MIUI 14 Global Launch will be held very soon. At the same time, the new premium flagship Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in the global market.

Stable MIUI 14 Global builds are ready for 10 smartphones. These builds show that MIUI 14 Global will be introduced soon. It also reveals the first smartphones that are expected to receive this update. With the Xiaomi 13 series, we are one step closer to the MIUI 14 Global Launch event. If you are wondering about the first 10 smartphones to receive MIUI 14 Global, you are in the right place. Here are the first 10 smartphones that will receive MIUI 14 Global!

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

POCO F4 GT

POCO F4

POCO F3

Owners of these smartphones are extremely lucky. Don't worry if your phone is not listed. Many smartphones will have MIUI 14. With the MIUI 14 Global Launch, we will see premium Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. They will be launched at the same time as MIUI 14.

MIUI 14 is a major update that brings a host of new features and improvements to the table. A redesigned user interface and new animation effects add a touch and whimsy to the user experience, while improved privacy controls give users more control over their data. With so many design changes, it includes some extra features. If you own a Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO device, you can expect to receive the update in the near future.

You can check "MIUI 14 Update | Download Links, Eligible Devices and Features" for this interface in our article. We have come to the end of our article. We will notify you when MIUI 14 Global Launch event.