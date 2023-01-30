Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 Update: Released for Global

Xiaomi is a Chinese multinational electronics company founded in April 2010 and headquartered in Beijing. The company makes and sells smartphones, mobile apps, laptops, home appliances, bags, shoes, consumer electronics, and many other products.

MIUI is a stock and aftermarket firmware for smartphones and tablet computers developed by Xiaomi. The firmware is based on Google’s Android operating system. MIUI 14 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s firmware that was announced on December 11, 2022. It features a new design, new animations, new features, and many other improvements.

Xiaomi 12 Lite is a very stylish and slim smartphone. It includes a powerful Snapdragon 778G SOC. It offers high battery life, outstanding performance, and good photo capture. All this for you users. Today, the Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 update was released for Global. Xiaomi 12 Lite users are much happier now. Thank you to Xiaomi for the update it has released.

Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 Update

The Xiaomi 12 Lite was launched in 2022. It came out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It had received any Android or MIUI updates yet. With the Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 update released today, the device received the first Android and MIUI update. This is gratifying. The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the update is V14.0.3.0.TLIMIXM.

We are working hard to provide users with easy access to MIUI update links. We also have to say that Xiaomi is a pretty good brand. As the Xiaomiui, we will check all MIUI 14 updates in 2023. We will announce the news of the released updates to the users. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 Update Global Changelog

As of January 30, 2023, the changelog of the Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14]: Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Updated Android security patch to January 2023. Increased System security.

Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog



Updated Android security patch to December 2022. Increased System security.

Where can download the Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 update?

The Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi 12 Lite MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.