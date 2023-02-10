Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 Update: New Update for EEA Region

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest MIUI 14 for the Xiaomi 11T Pro. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the new Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update has been released for the EEA region.

Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 Update

Xiaomi 11T Pro was introduced in 2021. It comes out of the box with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It had received 1 Android and 1 MIUI update. With the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update released, the device received the 2nd Android and MIUI update. This is gratifying. The new Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update fixes some bugs found in the first version V14.0.3.0.TKDEUXM. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the new update is V14.0.5.0.TKDEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update.

New Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog

As of February 10, 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android security patch to January 2023. Increased System security.

As of January 12, 2023, the changelog of the first Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14]

MIUI uses less memory now and continues to be fast and responsive over longer periods of time. Attention to detail redefines personalization and takes it to a new level,

[Basic Experience]

MIUI uses memoria menus now and remains fast and responsive over longer periods of time.

[More features]

Searching in Settings is now more advanced. With the search history and category results everything looks sharper now..

[System]

Updated Android security patch to December 2022. Increased System security.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and takes it to a new level. Less Supericenes will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home Screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super Icons) Home Screen folders will highlight the apps you need the most by keeping them just a touch away from you.

Where can download the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update?

The Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the new Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.