Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 Update: New features and improvements to be included

MIUI 14 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom Android ROM. It brings a host of new features and improvements to Xiaomi devices, including a new visual design, improved home screen features, and improved system performance. Also, MIUI 14 will come to fix bugs in previous versions. The new MIUI interface based on Android 13 will provide the best optimization.

From the Redmi Note 10 series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max is a smartphone that is at the forefront. Because the devices that brought the first 108MP camera lens to the Redmi Note series are the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max.

There are millions of Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max users. Everyone enjoys using this smartphone. Some users asked us when the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 update will be released. Today, we will announce when these models will receive the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 update.

Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 Update

Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max was introduced in 2021. They are considered the best among mid-range smartphones. The devices were launched with Android 11 based MIUI 12 out of the box and are now running Android 12 based MIUI 13. Users are wondering when the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 update will be released. Android 13-based MIUI 14 update is being tested on smartphones. The update is not ready yet, but this indicates that MIUI 14 will be coming to devices in the near future.

Here are the latest internal MIUI builds of the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 update! MIUI Global builds are V14.0.0.2.TKFMIXM, V14.0.0.5.TKFINXM and V14.0.0.9.TKFEUXM. Android 13cbased MIUI 14 is under testing on Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max. The update is expected to bring many optimizations and improvements.

The amazing improvements of the new Android version 13 will be combined with the impressive features of MIUI 14 Global. So when will this update be released to Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max? What is the release date of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max MIUI 14 Update? The MIUI 14 update will start rolling out to smartphones from the 2nd quarter of 2023. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when the update is fully prepared. The update will come to Mi Pilots first.

Where can download the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.