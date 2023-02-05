Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 Update: Released for EEA

MIUI 14 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom user interface for its devices. It is based on Google’s Android operating system 12-13 and offers a custom look and feel, as well as a number of exclusive features and optimizations. Some of the important features of MIUI 14 include new super icons, animal widgets and battery efficiency, enhanced performance, and new tools for customization.

It is redesigned to offer a smoother and more intuitive user experience, making it easier to use and navigate your phone. The update is usually rolled out in stages, starting with select devices and gradually expanding to more models.

Xiaomi 12T Pro is a smartphone manufactured by Xiaomi, a leading Chinese electronics company. It’s a super mid-range device that focuses on providing a balance of performance, features, and affordability. The specifications of the Xiaomi 12T Pro confirm this. It has a large screen, a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, good 200MP high-resolution cameras, and a large battery. This makes it one of the best T-series models. At the same time, its fast charging capabilities are impressive. It supports a high-speed charge like 120W.

It also comes with some special software features such as those offered by Xiaomi’s custom user interface MIUI. You must be wondering when this smartphone will get Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 update. If you are wondering about the new MIUI interface, you are in the right place. Now we give you the answer to that!

Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 Update

The Xiaomi 12T Pro was launched in 2022. It came out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It had not received any Android and MIUI updates. With the Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 update released today, the device received the 1st Android and MIUI update. Great innovations and optimizations of MIUI 14 are now with you! The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the update is V14.0.6.0.TLFEUXM.

Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog

As of February 5, 2023, the changelog of the Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

[Personalization]

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Stable MIUI Based on Android 13

Updated Android security patch to December 2022. Increased System security.

Where can download the Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 update?

The Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 update was rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi 12T Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.