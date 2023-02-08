Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch date to be revealed on February 26th!

Xiaomi 13 series, which was previously released in China, is finally reaching other markets! We can’t predict exactly when the phone will come out, but our expectations are that it will be introduced in February or March.

We call it Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch because only the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in India. Both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro together will be offered in other regions.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch

Xiaomi 13 series which was already introduced in China 2 months ago, will be the flagship in 2023 globally. The devices in China and global devices run each different software. In China, users are offered different applications.

We have been sharing that Xiaomi is working on Xiaomi 13 series’ software updates for the global launch. Xiaomi will be releasing Xiaomi 13 series with Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

Xiaomi has shared the first promotional image of Xiaomi 13 Pro, only the Pro model will be released in India. On Twitter, Ishan Agarwal shared a post regarding Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Ishan Agarwal claims Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch date will be announced on February 26 at 9:30 PM IST. We are unsure of the actual release date, we anticipate it won’t be introduced much later after the introduction date has been made public.

We don’t have a date of global release yet, we expect the global release to be happened earlier than India but it’s not certain yet. You can read our previous article about the global launch from this link: Xiaomi 13 Series Global Launch expected soon! [Updated: 27 January 2023] You can also read full specifications of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro from the given links here.

What do you think about Xiaomi 13 series? Please share your thoughts in the comments!