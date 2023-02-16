Xiaomi 13 Pro to be ready for sale on Amazon India very soon!

Xiaomi 13 series will be revealed globally at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) and Xiaomi 13 Pro will debut in India. While the launch date was previously unknown, we can now confirm that Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially launched in India on February 26.

We know that Xiaomi 13 series includes three smartphones, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be revealed however it seems only Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro on Amazon India

Xiaomi has not made a statement about offline sales, but we can predict that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available on Amazon.in. Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase through Xiaomi’s online store in addition to Amazon. You can visit Xiaomi India from this link.

Even if sales begin immediately after the announcement, the phones are expected to ship in early March. We will let you know more about Xiaomi 13 Pro once the launch event is completed in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the flagship phone by Xiaomi in 2023. It equips the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Sony IMX 989 1″ main camera sensor, and 6.73″ 120 Hz Samsung LTPO E6 AMOLED display. It also features the newest UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. We are sure Xiaomi 13 Pro will be a true flagship device.

You can visit this link to learn the full specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Don’t forget to comment what you think about Xiaomi 13 Pro!