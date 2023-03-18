As you know, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 13 Pro in December. This device is Xiaomi’s latest flagship. Equipped with the latest and greatest features, you will see the Xiaomi 13 Pro compare to Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Camera

When it comes to video, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is far superior. Cinematic mode and [email protected] FPS video recording support on the front camera Unfortunately, Xiaomi does not have it. But in terms of resolution, Xiaomi is more suitable for you. You can take high resolution photos without RAW. It is better if the lens is in high resolution. And if you are taking Space photos, Moon photos, you can use the pro mode in Xiaomi. Unfortunately, Apple still does not allow to use Pro mode.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has triple camera system (48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto). If you need to examine the cameras one by one, the normal size of the 48MP main camera is 12MP. 48MP photos are taken only in Apple ProRAW mode. The main camera has f/1.8 aperture. This aperture will gather enough light for night shots. Also it has 1/1.28″ sensor size. The bigger the sensor, the better night shots.

The focusing system is dual pixel PDAF (Phase dedection). But of course it can’t focus faster than LDAF (Laser autofocus). And this main camera has sensor-shift OIS. But what is the sensor-shift? It’s different from normal OIS. The sensor moves along with the lens. 2nd lens has is 3x telephoto lens. It has 12MP resolution and f/2.8 aperture. Of course night shots will be worse than main camera. 3rd lens is ultrawide lens. it has wide angle up to 120 degrees. And iPhone has lidar sensor (TOF). Generally using for calculating depth of portrait photos and focus. Also Apple uses this on FaceID.

On video side, iPhone can record [email protected]/25/30/60 FPS videos. Apple’s A16 Bionic processor still doesn’t support 8K video recording. But it can record 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR videos up to [email protected] FPS. Also it can take cinematic videos.

Cinematic mode can be called portrait video for short. The main goal is to keep the object in focus and blur the remaining objects. Also iPhone can record ProRes videos. Apple ProRes is a high quality, “visually lossless” lossy video compression format developed by Apple Inc.

Front camera of iPhone it’s 12MP. And it has f/1.9 aperture. The front camera uses SL 3D technology to focus. This means uses FaceID’s sensors. Thanks to this sensors, it can record cinematic video on front camera. Also it supports up to [email protected] FPS video recording.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro (A.K.A Xiaomi’s latest flagship) has triple camera system too with LEICA support. All 3 of the cameras have 50MP resolution. Main camera has f/1.9 aperture. This too enough for night shots.

Xiaomi’s main camera uses LDAF next to of PDAF. This means Xiaomi is better at fast focus. Also it has OIS. Thanks to OIS, the shake will be reduced to the minimum level in the videos you shoot. 2nd camera is 3.2x telephoto lens. It has f/2.0 aperture. The combination of 3.2X telephoto zoom and 50MP resolution will deliver a great photo without losing details. 3rd camera is ultrawide camera. But this camera is only 115 degrees wide angle.

On video side, Xiaomi can record up to [email protected] FPS with HDR. And also supports HDR 10+ with Dolby Vision. GyroEIS along with OIS helps to prevent video shake. But it hasn’t cinematic mode on front and back camera. This is a necessary feature for professionals.

Xiaomi 13 Pro’s front camera is 32MP. And only recording [email protected] FPS videos. Not recording even [email protected] FPS videos. It would make more sense to offer 60 FPS video support to the front camera instead of adding 8K to the rear camera.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Performance

AnTuTu shows Xiaomi is better than iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if you look at the geekbench score, Xiaomi and iPhone has almost same scores. But if you want stabilization buy iPhone 14 Pro Max because of iOS. If you’re scaring of lag stuffs. Better buy Xiaomi.

iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Performance

iPhone 14 Pro Max has Apple A16 Bionic chip. A16 Bionic is Hexa-core mobile processor by Apple. And it uses 2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth. On graphic side, iPhone 14 Pro Max satill uses their own products. Apple GPU (5 core). And also Apple has used NVMe as storage on iPhone 14 Pro max. All storage versions has 6GB RAM.

AnTuTu result of iPhone is 955.884 (v9). almost 1 million points. Apple really does a great job on performance. GeekBench 5.1 score is 1873 single-core and 5363 multi-core score. Metal score is 15.355. This is how the device performs, it would be crazy to even think that there is a game you can’t play.

But some Apple users talking about lags in games. Probably caused by the screen changing the refresh rate 1-120Hz Dynamically. While this situation has been going on for months, Apple still has not brought a solution to this situation.



Xiaomi 13 Pro’s Performance

Xiaomi 13 Pro has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen 2 (SM8550). Manufactured by TSMC. The most important point in Qualcomm’s processors is the manufacturer. If TSMC produced the processor, it generally does a great job in terms of performance and heating. But if Samsung is involved, that is, if Samsung produced the processor, there are heat-related problems. Like Xiaomi 11’s WI-FI solders melting from the heat.

This processor has 8 cores so octa-core. It has 1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. And using Adreno 740 for graphics. Xiaomi 13 Pro breaks the score with 1.255.000 point on AnTuTu (v9). Looks like it beats iPhone 14 Pro Max here. But not that good at GeekBench. It scores 1504 point at single-core. And scores 5342 point multi-core. It’s very close to the iPhone 14 Pro Max but doesn’t look superior here. 128 GB version of Xiaomi 13 PRo, uses UFS 3.1. But if you’re using 256 or 512 GB version of this device, you will be use UFS 4.0. 256GB and above versions have 12GB of RAM, others use 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Screen

Both screens made from OLED panel. Both of them has 120Hz refresh rate. And HD quality but if you don’t want a really big notch of the top of your screen. Buy Xiaomi because it has a smaller notch. If you like dynamic Island, you need to buy iPhone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Screen Specifications

iPhone 14 Pro Max has LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen. Blacks look blacker thanks to the OLED display. Because where there are black colors, the pixels turn themselves off. And colors look much more vibrant thanks to the Super retina XDR display. and using Apple’s new innovation Dynamic Island. Also it has 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It can change the refresh rate themself dynamicly to 1-120 Hz. The scren supports HDR 10 And Dolby Vision like Cameras. This great screen can bright up to 1000 nits brightness. But it can reach to 2000 nits on HBM (High Brightness mode).

The screen is 6.7″. It has %88 screen-to-body ratio. Resolution of this screen is 1290 x 2796. Also Apple has added AOD (Always On Display) to A16 Bionic devices. And it has 460 PPI density. This will prevent us from seeing the pixels of the screen. And Apple used Gorilla Glass Seramic Shield to protect screen on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 13 Pro’s Screen Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro has LTPO OLED screen with 1B colors. This means it can show more colors than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi too using HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on their screens. Max brighness is 1200 nits for this device. It can up to 1900 nits on HBM.

Size of this screen is 6.73″. It has %89.6 screen-to-body ratio which is better than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Resolution is 1440 x 3200 pixels. In this regard, the Xiaomi 13 Pro takes the lead. Also uses 552 PPI denisty. And uses Gorilla Glass Victus to protect screen. And the fingerprint sensor is under the screen.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Battery

On battery side, you need to select Xiaomi if you want to fast charging but your battery life decrease quickly. On the Apple side you need to wait for more time to charge battery. But butter will not decrease quickly.

iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Battery

iPhone 14 Pro Max has Li-Ion 4323 mAh battery. This battery supports 20W charging with PD 2.0. It’s taking 1 hour and 55mins charge to 1-100. Also supports 15W Magsafe charging.

Apple still manages to lag behind in this regard. Despite this slow filling, it is possible to get up to 10 hours of screen time, unlike old Apple devices that give very little screen time. Although slow, slow charging is safer. Slows down battery aging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro’s Battery

Xiaomi 13 Pro has Li-Po 4820 mAh Battery which is bigger than iPhone 14 Pro Max. But it’s using PD 3.0 with QC 4.0. Thanks to these, a charging speed of up to 120W can be achieved.

Xiaomi 13 Pro can provide a full charge in 19 minutes with 120W charging speed. Also supports 50W wireless charging. Wireless charging takes 36 min to 1-100. And you can charge your friend’s phone with reverse charge up to 10W. Apple doesn’t has this.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Price