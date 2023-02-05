Xiaomi 13 Review: Specifications, Price and More

Today, in this review, we will talk about Xiaomi 13, base model of Xiaomi 13 series. Device which is praised for its compact and cute design, is equipped with very good specifications. Since it has the same chipset as Pro model, so it doesn’t feel a lack in terms of performance. Let’s examine the specifications that make this device worth buying.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 13 was launched at December 2022 with its flagship performance, solid camera, beautiful design and stunning display. Xiaomi 13 includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, same chipset with Pro model.

And 6.36″ FHD+ (1080×2400) OLED display available with HDR10+/Dolby Vision support. In the camera side, there is a triple camera setup with 50MP main, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera. There is also a Leica collaboration in camera part. Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 4500mAh Li-Po battery with 67W Quick Charge 4 (PD 3.0) and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

When we look at the device, Xiaomi 13 is one step ahead with its high-level performance. It’s also quite good in design side, the design of Xiaomi 13 series looks very nice. Although battery will upset users a little, but 67W fast charging makes up for it. Display is also very successful. Let’s do a detailed review.

Dimensions and Design

Xiaomi 13 is a successful device in terms of design, it’s a very light and useful device with its stylish and simple design. Color options are also varied; White, Black, Green, Light Blue and limited-edition custom colors Flame Red, Sapphire Blue, Hurricane Yellow, Jungle Green, Cement Gray. Recently, Lei Jun explained why he uses so many colors on Xiaomi 13 device.

Xiaomi 13 has dimensions of 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.0 mm, 6.36″ display size and 189gr weight. Quite light compared to today’s devices, this brings it to a true premium quality. e.g Xiaomi 13 Pro device is coarser and heavier, difficult to use with one hand in daily use. Device frames are aluminum and offer a solid grip and build quality. In addition, device has 2 different case types; ceramics and leather. Ceramic case is made of ceramic glass, and in leather case, back cover gives the feeling of being made of leather.

Xiaomi 13 has IP68 certification, which is what a flagship device should have. If we talk about buttons and inputs, right side has the power button and volume buttons. On the top are the auxiliary mic and IR blaster. Finally, on the bottom there is a Type-C port, speaker, main mic and SIM card tray. Weird to have IR blaster on 2022 flagship.

Performance

Xiaomi 13 is one of the most powerful devices today because includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. They are exactly same chipset and performance as Xiaomi 13 Pro. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550) (4nm) has 1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 cores/clock rates.

Xiaomi 13’s RAM/Storage options are 8GB/12GB – 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0). Today, device performances are measured with benchmark applications, most well-known of which are Geekbench and AnTuTu. Benchmark scores of Xiaomi 13 prove its performance. On Geekbench 5 benchmark, Xiaomi 13 scores 1504 points in single-core test and 5342 points in multi-core test. And in the AnTuTu benchmark, it reaches +1,250,000 points.

As a result, there is nothing you cannot do with this device, it’s now at the highest performance level that today’s mobile devices can reach. Play games of the ultra high quality, edit/render 4K videos, hang out on social media, it doesn’t matter. Xiaomi 13 is a device that can handle them all.

Display

Xiaomi 13 has a really nice screen, both in design and display quality. Xiaomi 13 has a 6.36″ FHD+ (1080×2400) OLED 120Hz display. Screen refresh rate is 120Hz, high rates available in almost all today’s flagship devices. Thanks to OLED display, striking colors and high contrast are available, besides 1900 nits brightness value means it’s bright enough to be used outdoors on sunny days.

You can also experience real HDR with HDR10+/Dolby Vision support. Difference from Xiaomi 13 Pro is a screen and not like curved screen in Pro model. In addition, FHD+ screen resolution will consume less charge than QHD+. Lastly, display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Camera

Xiaomi 13 is quite ambitious about the camera. There is a triple camera setup with 50MP main, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera. Main camera is Sony Exmor IMX800 sensor, doing great work in collaboration with Leica. Detailed specifications are available below.

Main Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm with OIS (PDAF)

Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.0, 75mm with OIS (3.2x optical zoom) (PDAF)

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 15mm (120)˚ (AF)

Selfie Camera: 32MP

Main camera does very well in collaboration with Leica, even night shots are successful. Xiaomi has come a long way in terms of cameras with this series. Telephoto camera is also not bad, it doesn’t deteriorate at zooms. Angle of the ultrawide camera is wider than the Pro model, interesting. Xiaomi 13 can record [email protected] videos with main lens. You can also record [email protected]/30/60FPS, [email protected]/120/240/960/1920FPS videos. With OIS, your video records will be more stable.

Front camera is 32MP, it takes very clear and beautiful photos. But unfortunately, it can still record [email protected] video. Xiaomi needs to fix this now, things that shouldn’t be on 2022 flagship devices.

Battery, Connectivity, Software and More

Xiaomi 13 has a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery than other phones in this price range, this is due to its compact design. In elegant design, battery has to be waived. However, this device has eliminated this from being a problem. 4500mAh battery comes with 67W Quick Charge 4 (PD3.0) and 50W wireless charging support. With 67W fast charging, device is fully charged in 38 minutes, and with 50W wireless charging, it can be fully charged in 48 minutes.

This battery capacity will take you unti the evening on a single charge, but don’t worry if you run out of charge early. Within minutes, the device will be charged. High charging speeds are a big advantage nowadays. Also FOD (fingerprint-on-display) is available in Xiaomi 13,and stereo speakers offers high sound quality, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and even IR blaster are included in this device.

Even in such devices, the use of USB 2.0 interface is an inevitable nightmare for Xiaomi users. It’s a shame that it’s on such high-end devices. In software part, Android 13 based MIUI 14 available in Xiaomi 13.

Conclusion

Xiaomi 13 has everything you would expect from a powerful phone in a compact design. It has a beautiful and smooth OLED display for everyday use and a flagship chipset to power the phone. Camera takes good photos in different lighting conditions and doesn’t burden you with its lightweight design. We think it’s one of the only devices that can be bought in the $600 price band. You can reach specification page of device from here. You can share your comments about Xiaomi 13 below, stay tuned for more.