Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch date goes official on the Xiaomi’s French website.

A few days ago, we shared the pricing information of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship phone with you, and now Xiaomi’s French website reveals Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch date. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be introduced in France on June 12.

Earlier leaks hinted that only the 12GB+512GB configuration model would be available in Europe, and the newly launched French website confirms this information. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event is scheduled for June 12, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM. While the website doesn’t disclose the pricing details, previous leaks suggested that the 12GB+512GB variant could carry a price tag of €1499. The pricing info on the website is marked with “??? €” currently.

Xiaomi has also prepared special discounts for those who purchase the Xiaomi 13 Ultra during the introduction event. Several accompanying accessories will be offered at discounted prices. The consumers can enjoy the discounted prices between June 12 and June 21.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro, originally priced at €99.99, will be available for €69.99 with a €30 discount. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will be offered at €249.99, down €50 from its regular price.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro will be available for €219.99, with a €30 discount. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro will be priced at €699, with a €100 discount. For those in need of a smart vacuum, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ will be available at €899.99 with only a €30 discount. Lastly, the Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S Set, originally priced at €169.99, will be offered at €89.99, providing an €80 discount.