Xiaomi 13 Ultra pricing and storage configurations revealed, base model is priced at $915!

Leaks about Xiaomi 13 Ultra continue to arrive, Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s pricing was allegedly revealed. A user on Weibo shared the pricing information for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Following the circulation of rumors on Weibo, many tech websites shared the leaked pricing of Xiaomi 13 Ultra. However, it is important to note that this is not an official information.

According to the leaks, Xiaomi 13 Ultra 8GB+256GB variant will be priced at 6299 CNY (915 USD), 12GB+256GB at 6799 CNY (987USD) and 16GB+512GB at 7499 CNY (1089 USD). The pricing for a flagship device is quite reasonable, nonetheless, you should keep in mind that there is typically a substantial difference between prices in China and prices of phones released globally. It is anticipated that Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in the global market and even the base variant may be priced over $1000 in many regions.

Speaking of base variant, it draws our attention that the base variant of Xiaomi 13 Ultra shown on the image is 8 GB + 256 GB. When comparing this to the previous Xiaomi flagships, Mi 10 Ultra was released with 8 GB / 128 GB, Mi 11 Ultra with 8 GB / 256 GB, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 12 GB / 256 GB. It seems unlikely that Xiaomi would regress in terms of RAM and storage by introducing an 8 GB / 256 GB model for Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Only time will tell if the purported prices are accurate.

