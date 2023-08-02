Xiaomi 13T Pro will be come with 1TB Storage+16GB RAM and leather cover!

Xiaomi 13T series has passed FCC certification and storage options are now confirmed. Xiaomi 13T Pro will have 1TB storage and 16GB RAM. Also, it will have a special variant with a leather cover. FCC certificate shows 3 models with CSOT and 1 model with Tianma panel. As long as it is understood from here, Xiaomi 13T Pro will have 4 different versions.

Xiaomi 13T Pro FCC Certification

The Xiaomi 13T Pro’s FCC listing indicates that it will come with various connectivity features, such as dual SIM, 5G support for multiple bands (n5, n7, n38, n41, n44, n66, n71, and n78), Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC. The listing also suggests that the 13T Pro will be available in different configurations, including 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage.

For testing purposes, the FCC is considering four samples of the Xiaomi 13T Pro. Sample 1 will undergo comprehensive testing and features 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, a CSOT display, and an aluminum back cover. Sample 2 comes with 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage, a CSOT display, and a glass back cover. Sample 3 has 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, a Tianma display, and an aluminum back cover. Lastly, Sample 4 includes 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, a CSOT display, and a PU back cover.

Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Dimensity 9200 Plus chip, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The device is rumored to launch on September 1st, 2023, in the global market.

