Xiaomi 13T series launching globally on September 26!

Xiaomi 13T series launch date has been confirmed by Xiaomi officials. Xiaomi 13T series will be unveiled on September 26th, as indicated by Lei Jun’s latest Twitter post. Just a few days ago, an unboxing video of the Xiaomi 13T surfaced online, and now Xiaomi has released official confirmation of the introduction of the Xiaomi 13T series, as exemplified in Lei Jun’s Twitter post. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi didn’t share any image of Xiaomi 13T series but you can visit our previously shared Xiaomi 13T unboxing article to see some photos of Xiaomi 13T.

We had informed you that the Xiaomi 13T series would feature exclusive color tuning in collaboration with Leica before the initial teaser image was shared. The recently shared post actually confirms this, stating that Xiaomi 13T series camera is collaborated with Leica.

The unboxing video of Xiaomi 13T was leaked by a YouTuber and it revealed what Xiaomi 13T looks like. Xiaomi 13T series camera is said to be developed in partnership with Leica on the recent teaser image shared by Lei Jun, but it seems that only Xiaomi 13T Pro will feature Leica cameras, as Xiaomi 13T’s camera setup lacks the Leica branding. In fact, it’s not certain whether Xiaomi 13T will have Leica cameras or not, the vanilla Xiaomi 13T may come with Leica cameras in some regions only. You can check how the camera and design of Xiaomi 13T looks like in the photos above.

Xiaomi 13T series, set to be introduced on September 26, will feature a solid camera setup. Both phones will come with a 50 MP Sony IMX 707 main camera, a 2x telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera.

Xiaomi 13T series will come with an OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits brightness. We expect the same displays to be used on both Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, just like Xiaomi put same cameras in each devices. What’s different on each is the battery, we expect Xiaomi 13T Pro to come with 120W charging. Xiaomi 13T is capped at 67W.

The key difference between the devices will be the performance, the standard Xiaomi 13T will feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset while Xiaomi 13T Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+. This is actually sad news for the people who love the ‘Xiaomi T series‘ and Snapdragon chipsets. The previously released Xiaomi 12T series gave us a MediaTek chipset on Xiaomi 12T and Snapdragon on Xiaomi 12T Pro. This year’s phones are equipped with chipsets from MediaTek only.

