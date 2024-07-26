Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design is coming to India on July 29

Xiaomi confirmed that it will release a limited edition of the Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Design in India on July 29.

The model was launched last month in India. Three colors were unveiled at its debut: Matcha Green, Shadow Black, and Cruise Blue. Now, the Chinese smartphone giant wants to expand the options by introducing the limited edition Panda Design.

The brand still hasn’t shared the official design of the said edition, but it teases on a recently launched page that it will employ a mixture of mirror glass and vegan leather. According to the company, the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design will be available in pink, monochrome (black and white), and blue.

Aside from the design, the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design is expected to retain the same set of features its standard sibling offers, including:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0

6.55″ quad-curve LTPO OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and 1236 x 2750 pixels resolution

32MP dual-selfie camera (wide and ultrawide)

Rear Camera System: 50MP main (f/1.63, 1/1.55″) with OIS, 50MP telephoto (f/1.98) with 2x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)

4,700mAh battery

67W wired charging

Support for NFC and in-display fingerprint scanner

