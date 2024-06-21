Xiaomi 14 Civi sales start in India

Just to remind fans in India, the Xiaomi 14 Civi has finally hit the stores.

The news follows its announcement last week in India. The model comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which cost ₹42,999 and ₹47,999, respectively.

As we noted in the past, the new smartphone is a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. This is confirmed by its features and specification details, including its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 6.55″ 120Hz AMOLED, 4,700mAh battery, and 50MP/50MP/12MP rear camera arrangement.

Here are more details about the Xiaomi 14 Civi: