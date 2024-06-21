Xiaomi 14 Civi sales start in India

Just to remind fans in India, the Xiaomi 14 Civi has finally hit the stores.
The news follows its announcement last week in India. The model comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which cost ₹42,999 and ₹47,999, respectively.
As we noted in the past, the new smartphone is a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. This is confirmed by its features and specification details, including its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 6.55″ 120Hz AMOLED, 4,700mAh battery, and 50MP/50MP/12MP rear camera arrangement.
Here are more details about the Xiaomi 14 Civi:
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 4.0
- 6.55” quad-curve LTPO OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and 1236 x 2750 pixels resolution
- 32MP dual-selfie camera (wide and ultrawide)
- Rear Camera System: 50MP main (f/1.63, 1/1.55″) with OIS, 50MP telephoto (f/1.98) with 2x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
- 4,700mAh battery
- 67W wired charging
- Support for NFC and in-display fingerprint scanner
- Matcha Green, Shadow Black, and Cruise Blue colors