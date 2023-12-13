Xiaomi 14 Pro will not be launched globally

Xiaomi officially launched the Xiaomi 14 series in China two months ago. Xiaomi 14 series are the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. These models with a very powerful processor were welcomed by everyone. Xiaomi 14 series consisted of two models. There are the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Previous predecessors Xiaomi 13 and Pro were launched in the global market. However, we have news that will upset Xiaomi users in other markets. Xiaomi will not launch Xiaomi 14 Pro in global markets. Behind this lies many reasons. The official Xiaomi server confirmed that Xiaomi 14 Pro will remain exclusive to China.

Xiaomi 14 Pro will not arrive globally

Xiaomi 14 Pro is Xiaomi’s most recent premium model and features high-end hardware specifications. It differs from the main model by having a 2K resolution AMOLED panel, 120W fast charging and an F1.46 camera aperture. Other than that, there are no significant differences between the two smartphones. For many reasons, Xiaomi 14 Pro will not be launched in the global market. Official Xiaomi server has revealed the last internal MIUI builds of Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The last internal MIUI build of Xiaomi 14 Pro is MIUI-V15.0.0.1.UNBMIXM. HyperOS is actually a renamed MIUI 15. Above, only the Xiaomi 14 Pro’s software for the European region is shown as OS1.0.0.4.UNBEUXM. This is because Xiaomi made changes to the server after we leaked the MIUI 15 builds. Xiaomi has stopped developing the HyperOS Global version for Xiaomi 14 Pro. This confirms that Xiaomi 14 Pro will definitely not be launched in the global market.

Xiaomi also stopped developing the HyperOS daily beta version of Xiaomi 14 Pro. The last internal version of the HyperOS daily beta software is shown as 23.10.23. There has been no HyperOS Global Test for the Xiaomi 14 Pro for almost 2 months.

We can say that Xiaomi 14 will be launched in the global market. HyperOS Global testing of Xiaomi 14 is continuously ongoing and this only indicates that Xiaomi 14 will be launching in the global market.

Xiaomi 14’s last internal HyperOS builds are OS1.0.1.0.UNCEUXM, OS1.0.1.0.UNCMIXM and OS1.0.0.8.UNCINXM. The smartphone is expected to be officially launched in January 2024. The India launch will take place at a later date. Xiaomi 14’s India software is not yet ready. What do you think about the Xiaomi 14 Pro not being launched in the global market? Share your opinion in the comments.