MIUI is officially confirmed to be no longer in use. What will happen to MIUI 15?

It has been confirmed that Xiaomi will no longer officially use the name MIUI. No one expected such a thing to happen, but with the recent official announcement, it is understood that there will be a name change. Some smartphone manufacturers change the names of their interfaces depending on the regions. For example, Vivo uses two names specific to the Chinese and global markets. In China, it uses the name OriginOS, while in the global market, it uses the name FuntouchOS. Both interfaces are based on Android.

Brands tend to name their interfaces in a similar manner to the operating system. It’s important to note that the operating system and the user interface are different terms and are often confused. Many user interfaces are fundamentally based on Android and include additional customizations. Device manufacturers can shape their interfaces as they wish and offer different designs. So, what changes can we expect Xiaomi to make in China? In fact, we had already leaked a lot of information about MIUI 15 a months ago.

Officially, at the Redmi K60 Ultra launch, it was said that the new smartphone would be one of the first devices to be updated to MIUI 15. So, Xiaomi has already confirmed MIUI 15. However, due to many Chinese manufacturers using the OS suffix in interface names, Xiaomi has decided to change the name. The new name for MIUI in China could be HyperOS or PengpaiOS. However, its name in the global market will continue to be MIUI.

Xiaomi is ending MIUI?

No, it’s just going through a minor name change. As we mentioned earlier, we’ve already spotted the stable MIUI 15 builds. MIUI 15 is being tested internally and we can confirm this from the code detected inside MIUI. In fact, MIUI 15 is only getting rebranded within China. On the official MIUI server, it was seen that MIUI 15 builds based on Android 14 are being developed. The spotted builds are indeed based on Android 14, confirming that the claims of a new operating system are not accurate.

At first, Xiaomi was planning to use the name MIUI 15, and the official MIUI server already confirmed this. The ‘Bigversion’ section indicates it as 15, which signifies the MIUI version. ‘[Bigversion] => 15’ stands for MIUI 15. However, for some reason, a decision was made to change the name. Today, Wang Hua stated that names like MiOS, CNMiOS, and MinaOS are entirely incorrect.

We had previously mentioned that the name MiOS found on the internet is not accurate. In recent days, the names ‘Hyper’ and ‘Pengpai’ were registered. Therefore, it is understood that the new interface will be named ‘HyperOS’ or ‘PengpaiOS’. The reason for Xiaomi’s unexpected change is unknown, but it may be an effort to emulate other Chinese brands with similar names.

Additionally, when I examine MIUI, I see that there are some lines of code related to MIUI 15. Xiaomi did consider using the name MIUI 15 but later decided against it. So, will there be any changes in the global market? No, we do not expect such a thing. The name ‘MIUI’ will continue to be used in the global market. Official MIUI 15 EEA build developed for Xiaomi 12T is clearly shown above. The last internal MIUI 15 build is MIUI-V15.0.0.1.ULQEUXM.

MIUI 15 is being tested for Xiaomi 12T users in Europe. MIUI 15 will be rolled out to users in the global market. The new ‘HyperOS’ or ‘PengpaiOS’ will be available for users in China. However, we do not expect any feature differences. As in previous MIUI versions, certain features will remain exclusive to Chinese users. Apart from that, there won’t be any changes. Please remember that the names MiOS, CNMiOS, and MinaOS are not correct.

Source: Xiaomi