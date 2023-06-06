Xiaomi Android 14 Update List: Everything you need to know! [Updated: 6 June 2023]

As technology continues to evolve, smartphone manufacturers strive to provide users with the latest features and updates. Xiaomi, one of the leading global smartphone brands, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences. With the release of Android 14, the latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system, Xiaomi users eagerly anticipate the arrival of this highly anticipated update.

In this article, we will explore the exciting features and improvements that Xiaomi’s Android 14 update brings to its diverse lineup of devices, highlighting the advancements in user experience, performance, and security. Also, we will announce the Xiaomi Android 14 Update List. The new Android 14 update listing will reveal which smartphones are getting Android 14. Keep reading the article for more information!

Xiaomi Android 14 Features

Google I/O 2023 event was held recently. At this conference, Google released the Android 14 Beta version by sharing it with all smartphone companies. Xiaomi is one of the brands that has released the new Android 14 update to its products, and Android 14 Beta 1 has been officially released by Xiaomi for Xiaomi 13 / Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, and Xiaomi 12T.

Android 14 update will be a big update, in this direction MIUI 15 is expected to offer significant improvements. Possible new features that may come with Android 14-based MIUI 15 have started to emerge, and we are sharing these new features with you.

What’s new with MIUI 15?

Xiaomi’s new MIUI interface MIUI 15 will be based on Android 14 and should come with optimizations of the new operating system. Many innovations were mentioned at the Google I/O 2023 event. We are now explaining the new features that come with Android 14.

For example; Features such as more customizable lock screens, artificial intelligence created wallpapers, redesigned back gestures, and per-app language support will come with MIUI 15. Here are the Xiaomi Android 14 Features listed below!

MIUI 15 getting more customization options

With Android 14, Google is now considering introducing a customizable lock screens. We saw this at the Google I/O 2023 event. Android 14 lock screen allows you to turn off your clock with a variety of different options. On top of that, you can opt for a more complex interface that rearranges other data on your lock screen, such as current weather conditions and date.

Emoji wallpapers and cinematic backgrounds are coming to Android 13’s June Feature Drop, but that’s not the only new thing on the wallpaper front. On Android 14, you will be able to use AI to generate wallpapers. Also with Android 14 there are many visual improvements like minor tweaks to the system user interface (e.g more advanced system animations, redesigned back arrow for gesture navigation, etc.).

New Android 14 customizations in question will be in MIUI 15, and it is likely to meet users with much more detailed and extra features.

MIUI 15 will be more improved in terms of privacy

One of the biggest differences in privacy and security side that comes with Android 14 is that new update now blocks the installation of old Android apps. Google says this change specifically targets apps built for Android 5.1 (Lollipop) APIs and older versions.

This change is quite significant considering that malware often targets apps that use older APIs and that many abandoned apps (e.g. old games) cannot be installed on Android 14. Another change is, you will be able to turn off animations when entering your PIN.

This will make it harder for anyone peeking at you to see that you have entered and memorized your PIN. This small change could be the difference between whether someone can access your phone or not. As of now, this feature is disabled by default. Google is also fighting malware and exploits by tweaking the intent system and dynamic code loading.

MIUI 15 will of course have all of these features and changes, and Xiaomi can make additional changes and additions.

Other MIUI 15 innovations and changes

Another new features coming with Android 14 includes some cool new lockscreen animations when typing your PIN. In addition, developers using Google’s development environment can now enjoy the automatically generated language files required for per-app languages to work.

In Android 14, app developers can limit the visibility of their apps to disability-focused accessibility services. Android 14 will support Ultra HDR for your photos and videos. Android 14 shows which apps are using your location for various reasons, and sometimes shares your data with 3rd parties.

MIUI 15 will come with Android 14, it will have all the new features in question, maybe more.

Xiaomi Android 14 Update Tracker

With each new version of the Android operating system, smartphone users eagerly anticipate the arrival of updates to their devices. Xiaomi, a leading global smartphone brand, recognizes the importance of keeping its users informed about the availability and rollout of the latest Android updates.

To ensure transparency and enable users to stay up-to-date, Xiaomi has developed an Android 14 update tracker. We will explore Xiaomi’s Android 14 update tracker, its purpose, and how it benefits Xiaomi users, providing them with a seamless and informed update experience.

Xiaomi Android 14 Based MIUI Update Tests

Xiaomi has started testing Android 14 on its smartphones. Along with this, smartphones that will receive the Xiaomi Android 14 update have emerged. Usually, the brand has an update policy that starts with flagship devices and continues with low-end devices. Xiaomi Android 14 update tests tell us exactly this. First, the Xiaomi 13 series will receive the Android 14-based MIUI update.

Of course, it can be based on Xiaomi Android 14, MIUI 14 or MIUI 15. We do not have any information about MIUI 15 yet. Taking the example of the Xiaomi 12 family, the Xiaomi 13 series may receive Android 14 based MIUI 14 update at first and then be updated to Android 14 based MIUI 15. Xiaomi 12 received Android 13 based MIUI 13 update. A few months after that, it received the Android 13 based MIUI 14 update.

POCO F5 Android 14 Update Tests Started! [6 June 2023]

As of June 6, 2023, POCO F5 Android 14 testing has begun. POCO launched the POCO F5 family in the new year. In this family, the POCO F5 was the model that attracted the most attention. And now the Android 14 update is being tested on the smartphone. At the moment, it would be correct to state that the tests have started in the China region.

Tests for MIUI Global ROM have not started yet. However, the fact that the POCO F5 Android 14 update has started to be tested indicates that the tests will begin for the MIUI Global ROM in the near future. It should be noted that Android 14 is still in beta. The update will be tested on all smartphones in the future.

The last internal MIUI build of POCO F5 Android 14 update is MIUI-V23.6.5. The new update is expected to be released between December 2023 and January 2024. With MIUI 15 based on Android 14, POCO F5 should work much more fluently, fast and stable.

Redmi K50 Pro Android 14 Update Tests Started! [3 June 2023]

As of June 3, 2023, the Redmi K50 Pro Android 14 update has started to be tested. This time last year, Xiaomi was testing the Android 13 update for the first time. It’s good to see that the Android 14 update is now in preparation for the Redmi K50 Pro. The new update is supposed to provide significant optimizations to the Redmi K50 Pro. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 9000. It works very fast and is stable. It is expected to run even faster after Android 14 arrives.

The last internal MIUI build of Redmi K50 Pro is MIUI-V23.6.3. You may be wondering about the release date of the Android 14 update. Redmi K50 Pro Android 14 update will be released in December. This update should come with MIUI 15. Click here for more information about the Redmi K50 Pro.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Android 14 Update Tests Started! [29 May 2023]

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is a foldable tablet that has not yet been introduced. Already Xiaomi has started testing Android 14 for the MIX Fold 3. It will be available with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. Later, it will receive the Android 14-based MIUI 15 update. It will include MIUI Fold version of MIUI specific to tablets. It can switch from MIUI Fold 14.1 to MIUI Fold 15.1. It’s too early to talk about this yet. But still, the start of Android 14 tests reveals the first foldable products to will receive Android 14 update.

The last internal MIUI build of Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is MIUI-V23.5.29. Android 14 is supposed to offer significant improvements for the MIX Fold 3. The stable MIUI Fold 15 update may be released in December-January. Note that this may vary depending on the test state. For more information about MIX Fold 3, click here.

Android 14 Beta 1 Released for 4 Models! [11 May 2023]

We said that the Android 14 Beta tests of Xiaomi 13 / Pro Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi Pad 6 have started. After the Google I/O 2023 event, updates started rolling out to smartphones. Note that the new Android 14 Beta 1 is based on MIUI 14. Xiaomi has released special links for you to install Android 14 Beta 1 on 4 models. Please remember that you are responsible. Xiaomi will not be responsible if you encounter any bugs.

Also, if you see a bug, please don’t forget to give feedback to Xiaomi. Here are the Xiaomi Android 14 Beta 1 links!

Global builds:

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

China builds:

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

1. Please don’t forget to backup your data before upgrading to Android 14 Beta.

2. You need unlocked bootloader for flashing this builds.

Xiaomi 12T Android 14 Update Tests Started! [7 May 2023]

As of May 7, 2023, the Xiaomi Android 14 update for the Xiaomi 12T has begun testing. Xiaomi 12T users will be able to experience Android 14 with better optimization than Android 13. It should also be noted that we can expect some new features with this update. Improvements and feature additions compared to the previous version will make you admire your smartphone. Here is the Xiaomi 12T Android 14 update!

The first internal MIUI build of Xiaomi 12T Android 14 update is MIUI-V23.5.7. It will be updated to stable Android 14 update may happen around November-December. Of course, if the Xiaomi Android 14 update tests do not encounter any bugs, this means that it can be released earlier. We will learn everything in time. Also, update tests of smartphones that have already started Xiaomi Android 14 tests continue!

Xiaomi has a reputation for providing timely updates to its devices, and this latest announcement is no exception. The company has already started testing internally the Android 14 update on a number of its devices, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro since 25 April 2023.

These tests are important to ensure that the update is stable and bug-free before it is released to the wider public. Also these tests are very important to adapt the MIUI 14 platform to Android 14. Xiaomi has also promised to provide regular updates and security patches to ensure that its users’ devices remain secure and up-to-date.

If you are a Xiaomi user, you may be wondering when you can expect to receive the Android 14 update on your device. While there is no official release date yet. Android 14 update will be released by Google in August. Xiaomi may also release it for flagship devices in the near future. The exact timing will depend on the results of the testing process and the specific device that you are using.

In conclusion, Xiaomi Android 14 update is an exciting development for Xiaomi users, and the testing phase is a crucial step in ensuring that the update is stable and reliable. As always, Xiaomi is committed to providing timely updates and security patches to its users, and we can expect to see the Android 14 update roll out to Xiaomi devices in the near future.

Xiaomi Android 14 Roadmap

One of the essential features of the update roadmap is the device-specific release timeline. Xiaomi provides a comprehensive list of supported devices and their expected update rollout schedule. This feature allows users to understand when they can expect to receive the Android 14 update on their particular Xiaomi device, helping them plan accordingly.

With the release of Android 14 Beta 1 to Xiaomi smartphones, we can tell you a timeline. The Xiaomi Android 14 update will be offered to users as Beta Update for the first time with the statement made by Xiaomi. Android 14 Beta is released with certain stages, such as Beta 1-2-3, respectively.

Accordingly, Android 14 Beta 3 should be released by the “End of July“. Although there are still 2 months until the new updates, updates are being tested internally and efforts are being made to ensure you have the best experience.

The Android 14-based MIUI Weekly Beta will start rolling out at the “End of August“. This is a sign that the stable version will be rolled out in “Mid-October“. Please wait patiently. We will inform you of every new development.

Xiaomi Android 14 Eligible Devices

With the release of Android 14, the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Xiaomi users eagerly anticipate the arrival of this significant update. We will explore Xiaomi’s Android 14 update list, highlighting the eligible devices and the exciting features that users can expect to experience.

Xiaomi prides itself on offering a diverse range of smartphones catering to various price points and user preferences. The Android 14 update will be available for a wide selection of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices, ensuring that a significant portion of Xiaomi’s user base can benefit from the latest software enhancements. While specific device eligibility may vary, here is a list of all Xiaomi devices that are expected to receive the Android 14 update:

Android 14 Eligible Xiaomi Devices

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X (uncertain)

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3

Xiaomi CIVI 1S

Xiaomi CIVI 2

Xiaomi CIVI 3

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

Android 14 Eligible Redmi Devices

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition

Redmi Note 12 Speed

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 4G

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi K60

Redmi K60E

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K40S

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 12C

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi Pad

Android 14 Eligible POCO Devices

POCO M4 5G

POCO M5

POCO M5s

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 GT

POCO X5 5G

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO F5 Pro 5G

POCO F5

POCO F4

Xiaomi Android 14 Links

