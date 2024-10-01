Xiaomi 14, Redmi K60 Ultra receive new HyperOS Enhanced Edition beta versions

Xiaomi continues its testing to bring new features and improvements to its devices. As part of the move, it has released the HyperOS Enhanced Edition Beta version 1.4.0.VNCCNXM.BETA and 1.1.4.0.VMLCNXM.BETA to Xiaomi 14 and Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, respectively.
The HyperOS Enhanced Edition is a different branch of the HyperOS. This is where the Chinese giant performs its test to prepare the Android 15-based HyperOS system or the so-called “HyperOS 2.0.”
Now, two of the company’s flagship models have started receiving the new beta versions of the HyperOS Enhanced Edition. The update generally includes optimizations and fixes across the device system.
Here are the changelogs of the new beta updates for the respective devices:
Xiaomi 14
Desktop
- Optimize the problem of incomplete icon display after folder expansion
- Optimize the problem of large blank space at the top of the desktop layout
- Optimize desktop drawer interface layout
- Fixed the issue where the desktop stopped running in some scenarios
- Fixed the issue of delayed updates for smart recommended apps
Lock screen
- Fixed the issue where the interface occasionally flickers when switching from “off screen” to “lock screen”
Recent Tasks
- Fixed the issue of the app card shaking when pushing up the app
Redmi K60 Ultra
Desktop
- Optimize the problem of incomplete icon display after folder expansion
- Optimize the problem of large blank space at the top of the desktop layout
- Optimize desktop drawer interface layout
- Fixed the issue where the desktop stopped running in some scenarios
- Fixed the issue of delayed updates for smart recommended apps
Recent Tasks
- Fixed the issue of the app card shaking when pushing up the app
Recorder
- Fixed the issue where recording could not be performed after granting microphone permission