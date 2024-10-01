Xiaomi 14, Redmi K60 Ultra receive new HyperOS Enhanced Edition beta versions

Xiaomi continues its testing to bring new features and improvements to its devices. As part of the move, it has released the HyperOS Enhanced Edition Beta version 1.4.0.VNCCNXM.BETA and 1.1.4.0.VMLCNXM.BETA to Xiaomi 14 and Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, respectively.

The HyperOS Enhanced Edition is a different branch of the HyperOS. This is where the Chinese giant performs its test to prepare the Android 15-based HyperOS system or the so-called “HyperOS 2.0.”

Now, two of the company’s flagship models have started receiving the new beta versions of the HyperOS Enhanced Edition. The update generally includes optimizations and fixes across the device system.

Here are the changelogs of the new beta updates for the respective devices:

Xiaomi 14

Desktop

Optimize the problem of incomplete icon display after folder expansion

Optimize the problem of large blank space at the top of the desktop layout

Optimize desktop drawer interface layout

Fixed the issue where the desktop stopped running in some scenarios

Fixed the issue of delayed updates for smart recommended apps

Lock screen

Fixed the issue where the interface occasionally flickers when switching from “off screen” to “lock screen”

Recent Tasks

Fixed the issue of the app card shaking when pushing up the app

Redmi K60 Ultra

Desktop

Optimize the problem of incomplete icon display after folder expansion

Optimize the problem of large blank space at the top of the desktop layout

Optimize desktop drawer interface layout

Fixed the issue where the desktop stopped running in some scenarios

Fixed the issue of delayed updates for smart recommended apps

Recent Tasks

Fixed the issue of the app card shaking when pushing up the app

Recorder

Fixed the issue where recording could not be performed after granting microphone permission

Via