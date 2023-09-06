Xiaomi 14 release date is confirmed, less than a month to go

Xiaomi 14 release date has been confirmed by a tech blogger on Weibo. This year’s Xiaomi 14 series will feature Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, an Ultra model might be unveiled in the following months. According to a recent post by Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi 14 series will be unveiled earlier than the 11.11 sales, so definitely before November 11th. We believe that Xiaomi 14 series will be unveiled in October, right after the official launch event of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Xiaomi has been the first OEM to use a Snapdragon chipset in its phones several times whenever Qualcomm launches a new one.

The Chinese tech blogger expects that Xiaomi 14 series will outperform Xiaomi 13 series in terms of sales. While we can’t be sure if this expectation will come true, Xiaomi needs to present users with a powerful camera system in the new series. While Xiaomi 13 Pro offered a solid camera system, the standard Xiaomi 13 isn’t as good as the Pro one.

Just like Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi 14 is expected to come with a small flat display and Xiaomi 14 Pro with a larger and curved display. Another information shared by DCS is that both phones will be equipped with triple cameras with a resolution of 50 MP. The 13 Pro came with triple 50 MP cameras, but while the main camera of the vanilla Xiaomi 13 is 50 MP, the other cameras are 10 MP and 12 MP resolution.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to be unveiled on October 24th and we believe that the Xiaomi 14 series will be introduced right after that. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is poised to deliver impressive performance increase, and if DCS’s leaks hold true, Xiaomi 14 series will feature a true solid camera setup with the vanilla model featuring 50 MP resolution on all the rear cameras.

Source: DCS