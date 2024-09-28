Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro launch… Here are the details

The Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro have finally entered the market, offering fans new smartphone choices with interesting features.

The two look similar, but the Xiaomi 14T Pro offers more power for users. Aside from its Dimensity 9300+ chip, the Pro model comes with up to 16GB RAM, 120W fast charging capability, wireless charging support, a 50MP Light Fusion 900 main lens, and more. These things, nonetheless, don’t make the standard Xiaomi 14T model less interesting, as it can still impress with its own set of specifications for a more reasonable price. Some of its highlights include its Mediatek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip, 5000mAh battery, 67W wired charging power, and a camera system that also features Leica technology. The phone also comes with the same AI features as its Pro sibling, including the Circle to Search with Google, Google GeminiAI Interpreter, AI Notes, AI Recorder, AI Captions, AI Film, AI image editing, and AI Portrait.

The Xiaomi 14T is available in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, and Lemon Green color options. Pricing for this model starts at €650 for its 12GB/256GB configurations. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14T Pro comes in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black colors, and its base 12GB/256GB configuration sells for €800.

Here are more details about the two phones:

Xiaomi 14T

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra

Mali-G615 MC6 GPU

12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configuirations

6.67” 144Hz AMOLED with 2712 x 1220px resolution, 4000nits peak brightness, and in-screen fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS + 50MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5000mAh battery

67W HyperCharge

Xiaomi HyperOS

NFC and Wi-Fi 6E support

IP68 rating

Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, and Lemon Green colors

Xiaomi 14T Pro

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations

6.67” 144Hz AMOLED with 2712 x 1220px resolution, 4000nits peak brightness, and in-screen fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Light Fusion 900 main camera with OIS + 50MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5000mAh battery

120W HyperCharge

50W wireless HyperCharge

Xiaomi HyperOS

NFC and Wi-Fi 7 support

IP68 rating

Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black colors

