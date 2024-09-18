Leaked material confirms Xiaomi 14 T’s specs, lineup’s Circle to Search feature

Another leak has confirmed some of the key details of the Xiaomi 14T, including the addition of Google’s Circle to Search feature in the entire series.

The Xiaomi 14T series will debut on September 26. Ahead of the date, several leaks have already revealed many of the significant details of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. The latest leak, thanks to leaked marketing material from Xiaomi, focuses on the vanilla model.

According to the posters, the Xiaomi 14T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chip, 12GB RAM, 512GB expandable storage, 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera, a 50MP telephoto, a 12MP ultrawide, a 32MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 67W charging power. This confirms an earlier leak involving the key specifications of the series, with the Pro model reportedly coming with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ main camera, and 5000mAh battery.

The material also shows that both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will get the Circle To Search feature. This is exciting news as the capability used to be exclusive to Pixels and select Samsung models. Recently, it has been confirmed that the Circle To Search will also be coming to the Tecno V Fold 2, and today’s news seems to affirm that more brands will also welcome it soon.

Other details expected from the Xiaomi 14T series include:

Xiaomi 14T

195g

160.5 x 75.1 x 7.8mm

Wi-Fi 6E

MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra

12GB/256GB (€649)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Sony IMX90 1/1.56″ main camera + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

Xiaomi 14T Pro

209g

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39mm

Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/512GB (€899)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ main camera with 2x optical equivalent zoom + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

