Confirmed: Xiaomi 14T series is coming on September 26

The Xiaomi 14T series will be announced on September 26, Xiaomi has confirmed.

The smartphone giant announced the news on its website by showcasing the silhouettes of the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro. The image somehow confirms earlier leaks, where the standard 14T was spotted with a flat back panel and the 14T Pro with a curved back. The material also affirms earlier reports revealing that the entire lineup will have a new square camera island design. Ultimately, as expected, the teaser shares that the phone will also support Leica camera technology.

The news follows a substantial leak about the two phones, revealing almost all the key details about them, including:

Xiaomi 14T

195g

160.5 x 75.1 x 7.8mm

Wi-Fi 6E

MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra

12GB/256GB (€649)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Sony IMX90 1/1.56″ main camera + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

Xiaomi 14T Pro

209g

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39mm

Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/512GB (€899)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ main camera with 2x optical equivalent zoom + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

