Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro star in unboxing video

The Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro have appeared in an unboxing video, revealing their official design and colors.

The two models are expected to be announced this month. Ahead of their launch, however, several leaks have already revealed some of their details. The most recent one shows the new camera island design of the series through a render. Now, another leak confirms this.

According to the clip first shared on TikTok, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will indeed have square camera modules. Unlike the 13T Pro, which has an uneven layout for its camera lenses, the video shows that Xiaomi will shift to a more conventional setup this time in the 14T series. The camera module is a simple square, and the camera and flash holes will be placed in a 2×2 arrangement, with the Leica branding situated in the center.

The back panels of the two phones, however, differ. While the 14T Pro has a curved panel, the vanilla 14T has an iPhone-like body. This means the standard version will have a flat back panel complemented by flat side frames. The video also reveals some of the model’s color options. In the clip, the Xiaomi 14T Pro sports a metallic gray color, while the Xiaomi 14T comes in a dark blue body.

The news follows a huge leak about the two, which uncovered almost all the essential details about them:

Xiaomi 14T

195g

160.5 x 75.1 x 7.8mm

Wi-Fi 6E

MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra

12GB/256GB (€649)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Sony IMX90 1/1.56″ main camera + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

Xiaomi 14T Pro

209g

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39mm

Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/512GB (€899)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ main camera with 2x optical equivalent zoom + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

