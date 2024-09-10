Xiaomi 14T Pro render shows new camera island design

Ahead of its launch announcement, the alleged design of the Xiaomi 14T Pro has surfaced online. While the phone is expected to adopt some of the details of its predecessor, the render of the upcoming device shows that it will have a different camera island.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is reportedly coming this month. Several leaks about the phone are now available, revealing some of its key details. The most recent one involves its design, which is quite different from the Xiaomi 13T Pro, especially its rear camera island design. Unlike the 13T Pro with an uneven layout for its camera lenses, the render shows that the brand could shift to a more conventional setup this time.

The camera module will be a simple square, and the camera and flash holes will be placed in a 2×2 arrangement, with the Leica branding situated in the center. The back panel will have slight curves on all sides, while the display will be flat. Like its predecessor, the render shows that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will also have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

According to an earlier leak involving the specs sheet of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, these are the details fans can expect from the phone:

209g

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39mm

Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/512GB (€899; other configurations are expected)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ main camera with 2x optical equivalent zoom + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

