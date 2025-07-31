Xiaomi 15T is launching soon, certifications suggest

The Xiaomi 15T could soon arrive as more of it gets certified on more platforms globally.

The Xiaomi model has received several certifications, including those from Thailand’s NBTC and Singapore’s IMDA. To recall, the Xiaomi 15T Pro was also certified on the FCC. With this, both smartphone models could arrive simultaneously in the coming weeks.

According to earlier reports, the vanilla model is equipped with a trio of cameras on its back. Leaks claimed that the system could include a 50MP OmniVision OVX8000 main camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide unit.

Meanwhile, the Pro variant is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip, a trio of cameras (50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto), a 7500mAh battery, 120W charging, WiFi 7, NFC support, and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is reportedly available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations.