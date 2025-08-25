Xiaomi 15T Pro live image leaks

Thanks to a leak of a live unit, we finally have an idea of what the Xiaomi 15T Pro looks like.

Xiaomi is already preparing the Xiaomi 15T series. Recent platform appearances of the vanilla and Pro models suggest that they are nearing their launch. A live clip of the Pro variant further supports this.

A clip shared by a TikTok user shows the phone with a copper colorway and a squircle camera island on its back. The module is prominently protruding from the upper left section of the panel. It has four circular cutouts arranged in a 2×2 setup and boasts the Leica branding. The leak also confirms its flat design and thin form.

As per earlier reports, the 15T Pro will be offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB choices. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip, a trio of cameras (50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto), a 7500mAh battery, 120W charging, WiFi 7, NFC support, and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In Europe, the device will come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB options, priced at €799 and €899, respectively. It is expected to arrive in gray, black, and gold colorways.

The phone is speculated to be a rebadged model of the Redmi K80 Ultra, which is now in China. However, like in the past, the Chinese giant could introduce some changes in the T series model. To recall, the Redmi handheld has the following specs:

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+

LPDDR5x RAM

UFS4.1 storage

D2 independent graphics chip

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.83″ 1.5K 144Hz OLED with 3200nits peak brightness

50MP 1/1.55″ OV Light Fusion 800 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

20MP selfie camera

7410mAh battery

100W charging

Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

IP68 rating

Sandstone Gray, Moon Rock White, Spruce Green, and Ice Front Blue

