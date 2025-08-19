Leak: Xiaomi 15T series gets €649 base price in Europe

The prices of the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro models in Europe have leaked ahead of their official unveiling.

The two models have been spotted on various platforms recently, suggesting their imminent launch. Now, a new leak says that Europe will be one of the markets welcoming the two.

According to the tip, the vanilla model will be offered in a single 12GB/256GB configuration, priced at €649. Its colorways allegedly include gray, black, and gold.

Meanwhile, the Pro model reportedly comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB options, priced at €799 and €899, respectively. It is expected to arrive in the same color options as its other sibling.

According to earlier reports, the vanilla model is equipped with a trio of cameras on its back. Leaks claimed that the system could include a 50MP OmniVision OVX8000 main camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide unit.

Meanwhile, the Pro variant is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip, a trio of cameras (50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto), a 7500mAh battery, 120W charging, WiFi 7, NFC support, and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is reportedly available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations in other markets.

