Xiaomi 16 Pro Max to get 2K display, 7500mAh battery, 50MP SmartSens cam, more

Several details of the upcoming Xiaomi 16 Pro Max have leaked online as we wait for the Chinese brand’s official announcement about the series.

Xiaomi is rumored to be preparing the Xiaomi 16 series already. The lineup is expected in the last quarter, with a recent claim saying the Ultra model will be included in the first launch instead of debuting months later. However, that’s not the only highlight of the series, as leaks say that there would also be new models, including the Pro Max variant.

Ahead of Xiaomi’s announcement, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed some of the phone’s key specs. According to the tipster, the handheld will offer the following:

Flat 2K display with LIPO tech for thinner bezels

50MP 1/1.28″ SmartSens 590 main camera

50MP 1/1.95″ periscope telephoto

7500mAh± battery

100W charging

The news follows several leaks about the said model, which is also said to come with a secondary display on its back. The rear camera setup is allegedly arranged vertically, while the secondary display will be placed horizontally. The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

