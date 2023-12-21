Xiaomi adopts a trendy iPhone feature with the HyperOS Update

An iOS feature that trended on Instagram and TikTok last year has been added to Xiaomi phones. On Xiaomi phones, you will now be able to select PNG by holding down on the photo. What is trending here is the selection effect that appears around the PNG when we select PNG. A lot of trending videos have been created on Instagram and TikTok using this effect. Thanks to these trending videos, even users who didn’t know this feature existed learned about it. Also, on iOS, we can use this PNG as a sticker on WhatsApp. Let’s see how is the situation on Xiaomi?

New HyperOS Gallery App

HyperOS Users can now experience a novel effect when pressing and holding the primary object in a photo, akin to the captivating effects found in iPhone functionalities. This not only adds a touch of sophistication but also enriches the overall user experience.

Xiaomi has taken a step further by incorporating features that allow users to copy selected objects to the clipboard or modify their backgrounds. This newfound flexibility empowers users in the photo editing process, whether they choose to copy objects for creative collages or alter backgrounds to suit their preferences. The options are as diverse as the users’ imaginations.

MIUI Compatibility

One of the remarkable aspects of this update is its seamless integration with Xiaomi devices running the MIUI operating system. Users can effortlessly enhance their MIUI experience by downloading and installing the HyperOS Gallery APK and HyperOS Gallery Editor APK, unlocking a realm of creative possibilities previously reserved for iOS users. Note, this apps extracted from HyperOS. It may not compatible with all MIUI version.

Conclusion

The HyperOS update not only caters to the technical aspects of photo editing but also places a strong emphasis on user experience. Xiaomi users can now enjoy a feature-rich environment that encourages creativity. Whether crafting personal content or sharing visually appealing creations on social media, the possibilities are boundless.

In adopting this innovative feature, Xiaomi has not only narrowed the gap between its MIUI platform and iOS but has also provided users with a toolset to enhance their creativity. The HyperOS update represents a significant step forward in Xiaomi’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge features and ensuring that its users are at the forefront of technological advancements. As the boundaries between different operating systems continue to blur, Xiaomi stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of mobile technology