Kadir Can Akıncı
1 hour ago

Xiaomi Book 12.4″ will be launched in China!

Xiaomi will launch brand new Xiaomi Book 12.4 in China on February 3. It will be available for presale on February 3. Xiaomi has already introduced a laptop named “Xiaomi Book S 12.4” earlier. They are now about to release a new model with “Xiaomi Book 12.4” branding. Xiaomi has announced that they will release a new laptop on their official Weibo account (Chinese social media platform).

It is not yet certain whether Xiaomi Book will be different from the Xiaomi Book S model, but we anticipate that they will have similar features. We will be sharing more with you once it is released.

Last year, the performance of the Xiaomi Book S was very disappointing. Although the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 was already introduced, Xiaomi decided to go with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 on Xiaomi Book S.

The specifications of Xiaomi Book 12.4 are not yet clear. Previous Xiaomi Book S featured a 12.4″ display with 16:10 aspect ratio, the display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and features brightness up to 500 nits. Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Xiaomi Book S came with Windows 11 installed out of the box. Its box doesn’t include a stylus and keyboard, you have to buy them separately. Without extra accessories, it’s basically a Windows tablet.

Xiaomi Book S also featured a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port with video output, and TF card slot. It has a thickness of 8.95 mm and weighs 720 grams. It also supports 65W fast charging. What do you think about Xiaomi Book 12.4? Please share your thoughts in the comments!

