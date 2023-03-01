Xiaomi brings Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) technology on their smartphones!

Dual SIM phones are quite common these days, but you are giving up some benefits if the Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) technology isn’t present on your phone. The majority of dual SIM smartphones on the market has Dual Standby feature only.

Xiaomi appears to be preparing to release Dual Active phones, while Apple is slowly embracing eSIM technology. Xiaomi introduced their Dual Active implementation in Mobile World Congress, currently there is not a Xiaomi phone with Dual Active support but we may expect from Xiaomi to release one some day.

What is Xiaomi’s Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) technology?

Although Dual Active smartphones have been around for a while, many smartphone manufacturers have chosen not to include them in their current devices.

Consider you are making a call on SIM1 while you have two SIM cards inserted on your phone. If someone else calls your SIM1 phone number you will be notified as expected. However, you won’t be notified at all if someone else calls your SIM2 phone number while you’re having call on SIM1.

Same goes on messages as well. When calling through SIM1, you won’t receive incoming messages to SIM2. As a result, you won’t receive calls or messages from one SIM while making calls through your secondary SIM card. Dual Active phones change this and allow you to receive all messages/calls whether you make a call or not.

Dual Active technology requires not only software, but also additional hardware. So Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) can’t be added to your phone through a system update, but Xiaomi may introduce Dual Active supported smartphones in the future.

What do you think about Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA? Please share your thoughts in the comments!