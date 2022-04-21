Xiaomi Civi 1S launched in China: Xiaomi’s new elegant smartphone

The new model of the Xiaomi Civi series, which is only available in the Chinese market and liked by the users, the beautiful Xiaomi Civi 1S launched. Although the Xiaomi Civi 1S is a mid-range phone, it comes with a quality similar to flagship smartphones. The new model has a sleek and distinctive design, uses the latest mid-range chipset from Qualcomm, and the camera features are remarkable. At first glance, it may resemble the predecessor Xiaomi Civi, but the Xiaomi Civi 1S has some changes that are worth taking a closer look at.

Xiaomi Civi 1S launched: will it be available globally?

The Xiaomi Civi 1S launched on April 21 at 14:00 PM in the Chinese market only. Like its predecessor, the Xiaomi Civi 1S won’t be launched in globally. The fact that the Xiaomi Civi 1S, which has attractive features compared to its competitors, won’t be launched globally has disappointed users. It’s very difficult to have this model as it’s only purchased in China.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Technical Specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is equipped with a better display than other mid-range smartphones. It has a 6.55 inch curved FHD OLED display. The screen has a 20:9 ratio and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%. It has a pixel density of 402 ppi, allowing so sharper details and clearer images. The screen is powered by Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy much more vibrant colors when watching movies or viewing photos.

HDR10+ certification takes your movie experience to the upper. It also supports 1B wide color gamut just like the flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi Civi 1S offers more vivid colors than ordinary screens that can 16.7m color displays. Xiaomi Civi 1S launched with a high-end display compared to other mid-range phones.

Xiaomi Civi 1S features Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the overclocked version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. The only difference between them is the 100 MHz higher processor frequency compared to the standard 778G. While the Snapdragon 778G runs at 2.4 GHz, the 778G+ can reach 2.5 GHz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ is manufactured in a 6 nm process by TSMC and thus doesn’t have overheating issues like other Snapdragon chipsets. The highly efficient Snapdragon 778G+ chipset has Adreno 642L GPU and can play most games at high graphics settings. The Xiaomi Civi 1S launched with 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256GB RAM/storage options. Xiaomi Civi 1S launched with the Android 12 based MIUI 13.

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is equipped with a 4500mAh Li-Po battery and is supported by 55W fast charging. The 4500mAH capacity battery is quite enought for this phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset inside offers high efficiency and low power consumption. The fact that OLED screens consume less power compared to IPS screens is another detail that extends the screen usage time. The charging speed of 55W is higher than other mid-range smartphones, as most mid-range Xiaomi phones still support 33W fast charging.

The camera setup of the Xiaomi Civi 1S is interesting. There is a triple camera array on the back. The primary rear camera is the Samsung GW3 sensor with a resolution of 64 MP and an f/1.8 aperture. The primary rear camera is also good in daylight and provides detailed photos. The secondary rear camera is the Sony IMX355 sensor with 8 megapixel resolution that allows wide-angle photos. The rear camera setup has a macro camera sensor. The 2MP resolution of the third rear camera might seem insufficient at first glance, but it’s quite sufficient for macro shots.

The rear cameras don’t have optical image stabilization (OIS), but only EIS support. With the rear camera of the Xiaomi Civi 1S you can record 4K@30FPS , 1080p@30/60 FPS videos. On the front, there is the 32MP Sony IMX616 camera sensor which is pretty good for selfies. With the front camera, you can record videos up to 1080p@30FPS.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Key Specs

Snapdragon 778G+

6.55″ 1080P 120Hz OLED Display by CSOT/TCL

64MP+8MP+2MP Back

32MP Front (1080@60 Max)

4500mAh battery, 55W

No charger in box

Xiaomi Civi 1S Price

The Xiaomi Civi 1S launched on April 21 with a retail price of 8+128GB = ¥2299 ($357), 8+256GB = ¥2599 ($403), 12+256GB = ¥2899 ($450). The price is acceptable for a mid-range smartphone with elegant and ambitious specifications. The Xiaomi Civi 1S could become China’s favorite smartphone model with its capable Snapdragon chipset, attractive screen and high material quality.