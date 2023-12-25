Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawbery Bear Edition review: Best gift for new year

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Edition stands out. It’s a testament to Xiaomi’s commitment to creativity and customization. The Strawberry Bear Edition takes personalization to new heights. It follows the classic Disney Mickey version. The back cover features a nano velvet process, replicating the feel of Strawberry Bear’s fur. The 3D embossing adds a touch of whimsy, bringing the bear’s facial features to life. The attention to detail extends to the round face, nose, and eyes. This creates a truly immersive tactile experience.

Under the Hood: Reliable Performance

Underneath its charming exterior, the Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Edition has the same powerful hardware as the regular Civi 3. Powered by the Dimensity 8200-Ultra processor, it ensures efficient performance. The C6 screen is 6.55 inches and has high-brush eye protection. It has a peak brightness of 1500nit and 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. This gives a delightful visual experience.

HyperOS Magic: A Fully Themed Experience

Xiaomi goes all-in with the Strawberry Bear theme. They feature it on the device, accessories, and peripherals. The new HyperOS greets users with a specially designed theme upon boot. The lock screen has a big smiling face. Customized card pins, power banks, and mobile phone cases all carry the Strawberry Bear theme. This comprehensive customization extends to a plush bracelet, keyboard and mouse set, and a themed suitcase.

Beyond the physical charms, the Xiaomi Civi 3 offers system benefits with a plush UI theme. From custom icons to theme wallpapers, boot animations, and even voice easter eggs from Xiao Ai classmate. Users can enjoy a fully immersive Strawberry Bear experience.

Perfect Gift for the Season: Christmas Cheer

The Christmas and New Year festivities are approaching. The Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Edition is an ideal gift for those enchanted by Strawberry Bears’ charm. The Disney 100th Anniversary Limited Edition further enhances the appeal. It includes customized card pins, stickers, ID cards, and a mobile phone protective case. The package also includes a magnetic holder and an exclusive strawberry aroma, making it a thoughtful and festive gift option.

Technical Specifications: A Quick Glance

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra

Storage: Available in 256GB/512GB/1TB variants with 12GB/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1

The camera has triple rear cameras: a 50MP wide, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. It also has dual selfie cameras: a 32MP wide and a 32MP ultrawide.

Battery: 4500 mAh, 67W wired charging (100% in 38 minutes)

Operating System: Android 14, HyperOS 1.0

Conclusion: A Whimsical Blend of Style and Substance

In summary, the Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Edition is not just a smartphone. It’s a delightful ecosystemğexperience. The device has an endearing appearance. It also has robust hardware and comprehensive customization. It caters to the tastes of those who seek both functionality and style in their tech gadgets. Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising a friend during the festive season, the Strawberry Bear Edition is sure to bring joy and smiles. After all, who could resist the charm of a Strawberry Bear-themed smartphone?