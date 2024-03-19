Xiaomi starts Civi 4 Pro pre-orders; Model to get March 21 release

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is now available for pre-orders in the Chinese market.

The company has officially unveiled the model recently, boasting its Leica-powered camera system. Alongside this announcement, Xiaomi put the device on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com to start accepting pre-orders.

The page confirms earlier rumors about the hardware and features of the model. The main highlight of the list, nonetheless, is the use of the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, which reportedly offers 20% faster CPU performance and 15% more energy efficiency compared to earlier generations. According to Qualcomm, aside from hyper-realistic mobile gaming and always-sensing ISP, the new chipset can also handle generative AI and different large language models.

Aside from this, the page affirms the addition of a full-depth micro-curved screen, a Leica Summilux main camera (aperture f/1.63), and an equivalent 2X optical zoom lens.