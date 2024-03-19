Giant smartphone players to implement newly unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in upcoming devices

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is finally official, and alongside this news, different smartphone brands have confirmed the use of the chip in their upcoming handheld offerings.

On Monday, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which reportedly offers 20% faster CPU performance and 15% more energy efficiency compared to earlier generations. According to Qualcomm, aside from hyper-realistic mobile gaming and always-sensing ISP, the new chipset can also handle generative AI and different large language models. With this, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is perfect for companies envisioning making their new devices AI-capable.

“With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies.

With all this, it is unsurprising that prominent smartphone brands are planning to include the new chip in their upcoming devices. Some of the brands that Qualcomm has already confirmed adopting the chip in their handhelds include Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi. Specifically, as shared in earlier reports, the first wave of devices receiving the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 include the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, iQOO Z9 series (Turbo), Moto X50 Ultra, and more.