Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra Review

With the rapid advancement of technology, urban transportation methods have started to transform. Electric scooters, known for their ease of transport, environmental friendliness, and convenience, have become a preferred mode of transportation, especially for city dwellers. Xiaomi has gained attention in this field with its products, and the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra stands out as a highly popular model. In this review, we will closely examine the technical specifications and performance of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra.

Design and Portability

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra boasts an attention-grabbing design. Its minimalist and stylish appearance offers users both practicality and aesthetics for urban commuting. Weighing in at 24.5 kg, the scooter eases the transportation process for users, providing a significant advantage in terms of portability. This feature allows users to easily store their scooters at home or workplaces.

Furthermore, the foldable design of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra enables users to easily stow the scooter even in tight spaces. This feature allows users to comfortably carry their scooters when boarding public transportation or heading to their offices. These carefully thought-out design elements provide convenience to users and make the scooter a practical mode of transportation for daily life.

The design of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra combines functionality and elegance, making it an attractive option for urban transportation. These design elements help users marry their interest in technology with eco-friendly commuting.

Shock Absorption and Road Grip

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is equipped with a dual suspension system to provide users with an excellent riding experience. This system absorbs shocks between the front and rear wheels of the scooter, ensuring a comfortable ride even on uneven roads. Obstacles like curbs, potholes, and other road imperfections offer the rider less vibration and better road grip, thanks to the suspension system. This makes the scooter’s use safer and more enjoyable.

The 10-inch Xiaomi DuraGel tires further enhance the road grip of the scooter. These tires provide excellent grip on different surfaces, ensuring a safe riding experience on both dry and wet roads. Additionally, the wide surface area of the tires enhances the scooter’s stability and provides a greater sense of security during rides.

Road conditions in urban transportation may not always be ideal. However, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra, with its dual suspension system and specialized tires, offers users a safe and comfortable riding experience on all types of terrain. These features make the scooter particularly suitable for city traffic and uneven roads. Road grip and shock absorption allow users to confidently use the scooter, making the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra an ideal choice for urban transportation.

Performance and Range

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra boasts impressive features when it comes to performance and range. Here’s a detailed review in this regard:

Carrying Capacity and Speed

This scooter can carry a load of up to 120 kg, making it suitable for users with different body types. Additionally, its maximum speed of 25 km/h (in S+ mode) is quite impressive. This speed allows users to navigate city traffic quickly and safely. Moreover, with different riding modes (Pedestrian, D, G, S+), it enables users to adjust the speed to their needs.

Maximum Incline Capability

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra has a maximum incline capability of up to 25%. This design considers the steepness of the hills the scooter can climb. It provides strong performance, especially when climbing hilly city roads.

Motor Power and Acceleration

Under normal conditions, the motor power is 500W but can go up to 940W at its maximum. This allows for rapid acceleration and quick starts, ideal for those who want to move swiftly in city traffic.

Range and Battery Life

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra offers a range of approximately 70 km on a single charge, which is quite ample for daily urban commuting. The battery life is long-lasting thanks to the 12,000mAh capacity lithium-ion battery. Although the charging time is approximately 6.5 hours, this range is sufficient to meet users’ daily needs. This allows the scooter to cover long distances in a short amount of time.

Safety Features

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra has been carefully designed with users’ safety and riding experience in mind. Here are some of the important safety features of this scooter:

Brake System

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is equipped with two separate brake systems to ensure users can stop safely in emergencies. The first is the E-ABS (electronic brake system), which enables rapid braking and prevents skidding. The second is the drum brake system, providing additional braking force. When these two brake systems work together, they provide users with a fast and secure braking experience.

Water and Dust Resistance

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is certified with an IP55 rating, indicating its resistance to water and dust. This allows users to use the scooter in different weather conditions. Even in variable weather conditions like light rain, mud, or dusty roads, the scooter’s performance remains unaffected, which is a significant advantage.

Lighting System

Another important safety feature is the scooter’s lighting system. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra features front and rear LED lights. These lights enhance the user’s visibility during night rides and in low-visibility conditions, making the rider more noticeable to other drivers.

Electronic Locking System

The scooter’s electronic locking system helps users keep their scooter secure. Through the scooter lock application, you can remotely lock your scooter and prevent others from using it. This adds an extra layer of security when you park your scooter or when it’s not in use.

These safety features of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra ensure that users feel safe and can use the scooter with confidence. These features contribute to a safe and enjoyable experience in urban transportation. However, users should always adhere to local traffic rules and scooter usage guidelines.

Battery Features

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra’s battery technology is impressively designed for both performance and durability. Here are more details about the battery technology:

Battery Technology

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra utilizes lithium-ion battery technology. This technology is known for its combination of high energy density and lightweight properties. As a result, the battery weight is kept to a minimum while providing a high capacity for an extended range. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries offer more power with less energy loss, making the scooter operate more efficiently.

Battery Capacity

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra’s battery has a capacity of 12,000mAh. This substantial capacity provides a long range and allows users to cover more distance on a single charge. For daily urban commuting, users find that the battery’s range reduces the need for frequent recharging.

Temperature Range

The battery operates within a wide temperature range (0°C to +40°C). This allows the scooter to be used in various climate conditions. From hot summer days to cold winter ones, the battery’s performance remains unaffected. This feature enables users to confidently use the scooter throughout the year.

The lithium-ion battery technology in the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra enhances the scooter’s energy efficiency and durability. Users can enjoy a long range and reliable performance in different weather conditions. This makes the scooter an efficient and dependable option for daily urban transportation.

Experience

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra offers a satisfying experience for users. Firstly, its minimalist and stylish design is visually pleasing. Additionally, its lightweight of only 24.5 kg and foldable design provide great portability. Users can easily carry the scooter in a bag or store it at home without any hassle.

The riding experience is genuinely enjoyable. The dual suspension system provides a comfortable ride, even on uneven roads. The 10-inch Xiaomi DuraGel tires enhance grip and provide a greater sense of security during rides. Furthermore, the scooter is resistant to water and dust, allowing it to be safely used in different weather conditions.

In terms of performance, its 120 kg load-carrying capacity and maximum speed of 25 km/h are impressive. It enables fast and safe navigation within the city. The long battery life is also a significant advantage. With a range of approximately 70 km, it comfortably covers daily urban commuting needs. While the charging time is a bit long, the range makes waiting for the scooter to charge worthwhile.

Box Contents

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra’s box includes essential items for users to start using and maintain their scooter: the scooter itself, a power adapter for charging, a T-shaped hexagonal wrench for assembly and maintenance, an extended nozzle adapter for tire maintenance, five screws for assembly and maintenance, and a user manual. This comprehensive content allows users to easily operate their scooters and perform necessary maintenance, ensuring a safe and efficient riding experience.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is a powerful electric scooter designed to meet users’ needs in terms of performance and range. With features like speed, load capacity, incline capability, and range, it offers a practical option for urban transportation. For those seeking both fast transportation and an environmentally friendly mode of commuting, it can be an ideal choice.

Credit: 1, 2, 3