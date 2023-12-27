Xiaomi HyperOS logo has changed, here is the new HyperOS logo

Xiaomi HyperOS was first introduced on October 26. It has become synonymous with cutting-edge technology and seamless user experiences. As we fast forward to December 27, 2023, Xiaomi has just unveiled the redesigned HyperOS logo. This signals a new era in the brand’s commitment to innovation and connectivity.

New Xiaomi HyperOS Logo

The first Xiaomi HyperOS logo features the brand name written in a Mi Sans font. It has now become a captivating visual icon. The new logo, presented today, takes the form of either a circle and a star with HyperOS app icon shapes. It is infused with a vibrant blue color that mirrors the aesthetics of.

Upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that the new logo bears a striking resemblance to the HyperOS Interconnect animation. This feature illustrates seamless integration across Xiaomi’s diverse range of devices. This intentional design choice suggests a profound connection between the Xiaomi ecosystem and the HyperOS operating system. It highlights the brand’s dedication to creating a unified experience for users.

The circle or star shape within the logo serves as a symbolic representation of HyperOS’s versatile compatibility. This signifies an operating system that seamlessly adapts and functions cohesively across all devices in the HyperOS ecosystem. Whether it’s smartphones, smart TVs, or other smart gadgets, the logo represents this unified operating system.

The blue color palette chosen for the logo exudes a sense of calm and reliability. It also aligns with HyperOS’s identity. For years, people have associated blue with trust and technology. It’s a fitting choice for the brand to convey its commitment to providing a trustworthy and advanced operating system.

HyperOS Logo PNG

The redesigned Xiaomi HyperOS logo is more than just a visual refresh. In essence, it encapsulates the brand’s vision for the future of technology. It is a symbol of unity. Devices effortlessly communicate with one another under the umbrella of HyperOS. This creates a harmonious and interconnected user experience.

Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of innovation. This revamped logo sets the stage for an exciting journey into a future where technology seamlessly integrates into our daily lives. The circle or star-shaped emblem stands as a testament to Xiaomi’s unwavering dedication. They aim to deliver more than just products. They aim to deliver a holistic and interconnected technological ecosystem. The new HyperOS logo invites us to embrace a world where devices collaborate effortlessly. The possibilities are boundless.

Source: HyperOS Weibo