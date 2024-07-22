Xiaomi is again India’s Q2 2024 top smartphone manufacturer after 24% annual growth

Xiaomi has made a remarkable success in India in the second quarter of the year. According to a research firm report, the company secured the top spot by shipping 6.7 million units in the country.

Global technology market analyst firm Canalys shared the findings in a recent report, noting that Xiaomi’s growth includes the shipping volumes attained by Poco, its sub-brand. As per the report, this enabled Xiaomi to secure an 18% market share of India’s smartphone shipments during the second quarter of 2024. Canalys noted that the brand took six quarter to reclaim the spot.

Vivo is almost at the same level as Xiaomi, with the fellow Chinese brand also shipping 6.7 million units and owning an 18% market share in Q2 2024. However, Xiaomi outperformed all of its competitors by reaching a whopping 24% annual growth.

The news follows Xiaomi’s recent product announcements in India, which include the Xiaomi 14 Civi with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a 6.55″ 120Hz AMOLED, a 4700mAh battery, and a 50MP/50MP/12MP rear camera arrangement. The company also refreshed its Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in India by offering it in a new green color and announced the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition in the country.

“Brands such as Xiaomi boosted their mid-to-high-end product lineup, driving volumes for the quarter with the Redmi Note 13 Pro series featuring refreshed color offerings and the newly launched Xiaomi 14 Civi with its camera quality and distinctive leather design,” shared Sanyam Chaurasia, Senior Analyst at Canalys. “Meanwhile, Vivo’s success in the mid-range market was driven by the V-series and Y200 Pro, focusing on refined design and camera features, along with increased push through LFR retail stores. Realme has also expanded its mid-premium portfolio with the GT 6T and Number series models and plans to clear elevated inventory during the monsoon e-commerce sales.”