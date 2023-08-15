Xiaomi introduced the new generation robo-dog, Xiaomi CyberDog 2!

Xiaomi CyberDog 2 is the next generation of Xiaomi’s CyberDog smart robo-dog. A lot of new products (Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro and CyberDog 2) were introduced by Lei Jun with the Xiaomi Launch Event held yesterday. CyberDog is at the forefront of new technological innovations, this advanced robot ushers in a new era in robotics with its advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and realistic features. In the developing world, robots have become quite popular lately. Introduced by Xiaomi Academy engineers in 2021, CyberDog is the first robotic smart dog in this series. CyberDog 2 continues this series with big improvements.

Xiaomi CyberDog 2 Specifications, Pricing and more

Two years ago, Xiaomi introduced its first smart robo-dog, Xiaomi CyberDog. By combining intelligence, realistic features and a collaborative open source ecosystem, Xiaomi CyberDog smart robo-dog is leading advances that potentially reshape the way we interact with robotic technology. The first generation Xiaomi CyberDog didn’t look like a dog as it was said at that time. But with CyberDog 2, the design has been completely overhauled and taken the shape of a Doberman. Smaller than the previous generation, this robot-dog is also indeed the size of a Doberman. but they are not similar in weight, only 8.9 kg. Xiaomi CyberDog 2 has a compact size and is equipped with Xiaomi’s specially designed CyberGear Micro driver.

CyberGear micro-actuators developed in-house by Xiaomi, it improves mobility of the robot. In this way, CyberDog 2 can handle more complex maneuvers such as continuous backflips and fall recovery. This robo-dog, which has 19 sensors for vision, touch and hearing, also has a decision-making system. Of course, Xiaomi CyberDog 2 can do all this with information from internal sensors and cameras. Combined with features such as dynamic stability, post-fall recovery and 1.6 m/s running speed, Xiaomi CyberDog 2 offers lifelike appearance and mobility.

Xiaomi CyberDog 2’s sensing and decision-making system consists of 19 different sensors and allows it to navigate around impressively thanks to its sight, touch and hearing abilities. In this context, the smart robo-dog has quite a few features, including an RGB camera, an AI-powered interactive camera, 4 ToF sensors, a LiDAR sensor, a depth camera, an ultrasonic sensor, a fisheye lens sensor, a force sensor, and two Ultra Wideband (UWB) sensors. Another of the manufacturer’s stated goals for CyberDog 2 is to make it open source. By rolling out its programming tools and dog detection capabilities, Xiaomi hopes to persuade developers to create programs dedicated to the Xiaomi CyberDog 2.

The Xiaomi CyberDog 2 will be available for around $1,789, an ideal price for such a high-tech product. As a result, this work is really admirable because Xiaomi continues to keep its place at the forefront of the technology era. So what do you think about Xiaomi CyberDog 2? You can find other launched products from here. Don’t forget to comment below and stay tuned for more.