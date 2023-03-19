Xiaomi works with Google to provide security updates and brings you the latest Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch. In this article, we answer many of your questions, such as devices that will receive the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch and what changes this patch will provide, under the title of Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update Tracker. Android is the most popular operating system for smartphones. Phone manufacturers use it to produce high-quality and affordable mobile devices.

According to Google’s policies, phone manufacturers must apply timely security patches to all Android phones they sell to consumers and businesses. That’s why Xiaomi provides regular software updates to its phones to fix bugs and improve performance. Also, Xiaomi takes this seriously releasing security updates on time.

Towards the Beginning of March, the company started rolling out the latest Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch to its devices, which aims to improve system security and stability. So has your device received the latest Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch? What devices will receive Xiaomi’s March 2023 Security Patch, soon? If you are wondering about the answer, keep reading our article!

Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update Tracker

Today 9 devices received the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch for the first time. Over time, more Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will have this security patch that will improve system security. Has the smartphone you used received this Android patch? Below, we have listed the first device to receive the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch. If you are using this device, you are in luck. With the latest Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch, your device is warier to security vulnerabilities. Without further ado, let’s find out what devices first have the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch.

Device MIUI Version Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 V13.0.5.0.SKURUXM, V13.0.4.0.SKUTRXM, V13.0.9.0.SKUIDXM Redmi 12C / POCO C55 V13.0.6.0.SCVCNXM, V13.0.6.0.SCVEUXM, POCO F4 GT V14.0.2.0.TLJMIXM Redmi A1 / POCO C50 V13.0.7.0.SGMIDXM, V13.0.9.0.SGMINXM, V13.0.9.0.SGMRUXM, V13.0.10.0.SGMEUXM Redmi Note 10 V14.0.3.0.SKGEUXM, V14.0.2.0.SKGMIXM Redmi Note 10T 5G / POCO M3 Pro 5G V13.0.7.0.SKSINXM POCO M4 Pro 5G V13.0.5.0.SGBMIXM Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G V13.0.3.0.SGDTRXM Redmi Note 11S 4G / POCO M4 Pro 4G V13.0.8.0.SKEMIXM

In the table above, we have listed the first devices that received Xiaomi’s March 2023 Security Patch for you. A device such as Redmi 10 appears to have received the new Android security patch. Do not worry if your device is not listed in this table. Soon many devices will receive the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch. Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch will be released, improve system security and stability, have a positive impact on user experience.

Which devices will receive the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update early?

Curious about devices that will receive Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update early? Now we give you an answer to this. Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update will significantly improve system stability and provide an excellent experience. Here are all models that will receive the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update early!

Xiaomi 12T Pro V14.0.8.0.TLFEUXM (diting)

Xiaomi MIX Fold V14.0.1.0.TJTCNXM (cetus)

Redmi K50i / Pro V14.0.2.0.TLOINXM (xaga)

Xiaomi Mi 10 V14.0.1.0.TJBCNXM (umi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro V14.0.1.0.TJACNXM (cmi)

Redmi Note 10 Pro V14.0.1.0.TKFIDXM, V14.0.1.0.TKFTWXM (sweet)

Redmi 11 Prime 5G / POCO M4 5G V14.0.2.0.TLSINXM (light)

Redmi K30 Ultra V14.0.1.0.SJNCNXM (cezanne)

Redmi 9T V14.0.1.0.SJQMIXM (lime)

Redmi Note 9S V14.0.1.0.SJWEUXM (curtana)

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro V14.0.1.0.SJDEUXM (apollo)

POCO F2 Pro V14.0.1.0.SJKMIXM (lmi)

Redmi Note 9 Pro V14.0.1.0.SJZEUXM, V14.0.1.0.SJZIDXM, V14.0.1.0.SJZTWXM (joyeuse)

Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T 5G V14.0.2.0.SJEEUXM, V14.0.2.0.SJEMIXM (cannong)

Xiaomi 11T Pro V14.0.2.0.TKDTRXM (vili)

POCO F3 V14.0.2.0.TKHIDXM, V14.0.1.0.TKHTRXM (alioth)

POCO X3 Pro V14.0.2.0.TJUMIXM (vayu)

POCO X3 NFC V14.0.1.0.SJGEUXM, V14.0.1.0.SJGIDXM (surya)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G V14.0.4.0.TKTINFK (pissarro)

The first devices we mentioned article received the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update. So, has your device received the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update? If not, don’t worry the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update will be released to your devices very soon. We will update our article when the Xiaomi March 2023 Security Patch Update is released for a new device. Don’t forget to follow us.